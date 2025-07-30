Botanix announces reimagined forest retreat Devsha Resort in Jim Corbett

New Delhi, 30 July 2025: Botanix Resorts Pvt Ltd., dedicated to creating immersive eco-tourism experiences, has announced a reimagined forest retreat, “Devsha Resort by Botanix,” nestled in the heart of Jim Corbett’s lush wilderness.

Spread across 5 acres, with 116 rooms of forested serenity, Devsha Resort by Botanix offers four types of thoughtfully designed, nature-inspired rooms, including premium rooms, villas with plunge pools, and luxury suites. Each space is designed for comfort and surrounded by the tranquillity of the jungle.

Atul Vashishth, Managing Director, Botanix Resort Pvt Ltd., said, “Our mission has always been to create sanctuaries, led by natural surroundings. With Devsha by Botanix, we invite our guests to experience the wilderness of Jim Corbett with the warmth, care, and depth that define Botanix.”

With scenic backdrops, curated wedding packages, and full event planning support, ideal for family stays or weddings, “Devsha Resort by Botanix” offers an in-house multi-cuisine restaurant serving a variety of local and international dishes made with fresh ingredients, a swimming pool, spa treatments, and more. Guests can also enjoy walks, birdwatching, and outdoor games.

From the untamed beauty of the jungle to a deep emphasis on wellness and conscious living, the resort embodies the signature Botanix ethos and curated comfort in communion with nature.

“The Botanix family now offers you a growing family of nature retreats that heal, inspire, and connect,” further continued Mr. Vashishth.

This also marks Botanix’s growing presence across Uttarakhand’s diverse natural landscapes, reinforcing its vision of immersive, green, sustainable hospitality that connects people with nature- an unmistakable Botanix touch.