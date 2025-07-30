Collective Media Network Unveils Historyverse — A New Digital Destination for History-Led Storytelling

Mumbai, July 30, 2025: Collective Media Network today announced the launch of Historyverse, a new content destination dedicated to mythological, historical, and heritage-led storytelling, reimagined for the digital generation. The first title under this banner is Mahabharata, India’s first AI-powered epic microdrama, with episodes just 3 to 4 minutes long. The series has been co-created in partnership with Pujashree, a brand rooted in devotional and spiritual wellness.

Entirely generated using AI, Mahabharata is built to meet younger audiences where they already are: on fast-moving platforms, seeking immersive storytelling in bite-sized formats. Vijay Subramaniam, Founder & Group CEO, Collective Artists Network, said, “India has always been a land of rich, layered stories. We’re using technology to bring these narratives to life in ways that resonate with today’s audience. Historyverse is a step toward that vision, a space where timeless stories are retold through new formats and tools. As a network, we’re focused on how stories move, how they connect, and how they evolve with culture.”

Designed to bring iconic narratives to life in short, high-impact formats, Historyverse will feature content that blend cultural depth with cutting-edge technology. Sudeep Lahiri, Head of Channels & Distribution, Collective Media Network, added “Historyverse brings mythology and history into everyday feeds — not by simplifying them, but by adapting how they’re told. It’s about meeting attention with imagination, and Mahabharata felt like the right place to begin.”

Rajiv Tiwari, Founder & CEO, Pujashree said, “Mahabharata holds deep cultural and spiritual value, and we’re proud to partner with this new-age interpretation. Supporting storytelling formats that bring timeless wisdom to younger audiences aligns closely with what Pujashree stands for.”

The launch of Historyverse is part of Collective Media Network’s broader mission to build a modern media powerhouse — one that creates, distributes, and shapes pop culture at scale through innovation, creators, and next-gen formats.