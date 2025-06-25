Summer travel season has officially begun, with millions of passengers choosing budget airlines to stretch their holiday budgets further. But according to travel expert Javier Sobrino, founder of Descubriendo Viajes, a Spanish travel platform specializing in curated accommodations, that ‘budget-friendly’ flight experience comes with an uncomfortable truth most travelers never realize.

“What might seem like a one-off nuisance – interrupting you to offer you a coffee or a perfume – is actually one of the silent keys to the business model,” explains Sobrino, who has spent over a decade analyzing travel industry practices across Spain and beyond.

The sleepless, uncomfortable flight experience many passengers endure isn’t bad luck or poor service, but rather a calculated strategy designed to keep you awake, restless, and most importantly, spending money.

How Airlines Keep You Uncomfortable on Purpose

The tactics used by budget carriers to maximize onboard sales are more deliberate than most passengers realize. Bright cabin lights remain on throughout the flight, making it nearly impossible to sleep even on long journeys. Constant microphone announcements interrupt any attempt at rest, from promotional offers to routine safety reminders that could easily be timed differently.

The seating itself plays a major role in this strategy. Uncomfortable, upright seats with minimal padding ensure passengers remain restless and alert. Flight attendants confirmed to Sobrino during his research that these conditions are intentional.

“They do it on purpose so you consume more,” they explained. When you’re uncomfortable, awake, and have nothing to do, you’re significantly more likely to purchase food, drinks, or duty-free items.

“Most passengers assume the constant interruptions are just poor service quality,” says Sobrino. “The reality is these airlines have perfected the art of strategic discomfort to drive sales.”

The Multi-Million Dollar Trolley Business

The financial impact of these tactics is staggering. According to Ryanair’s latest annual report, the Irish budget airline generated €1.612 billion in net profit in the last fiscal year. However, onboard sales alone (drinks, snacks, and duty-free products) account for nearly €450 million annually, representing approximately 30% of their total net profit.

This means one in every three euros of Ryanair’s earnings can be attributed to that trolley rolling through the aisles at 30,000 feet. With over 200 million passengers per year, analysts estimate the onboard cart generates between €1.88 and €2.36 per traveler, contributing 8%-14% of the airline’s auxiliary income.

“When you break down the numbers, a single coffee sale can be worth more to the airline than the actual ticket price on some routes,” explains Sobrino. “That’s why they’re so persistent with the service.”

The Bigger Picture of Auxiliary Revenue

Onboard sales form part of a larger revenue strategy. In 2025, Ryanair’s auxiliary income – including baggage fees, seat selection, priority boarding, and onboard sales – represented €4.719 billion, accounting for 33.8% of total turnover. Independent industry reports suggest that if the trolley service were eliminated entirely, Ryanair would automatically lose €450 million in revenue.

“That cart may be more profitable than many international routes,” notes Sobrino.

Javier Sobrino, Founder of Descubriendo Viajes, commented:

“After spending over a decade in the travel industry, I had to investigate why these flight conditions were so consistently uncomfortable. Speaking with flight attendants revealed just how calculated these strategies really are.

“The impact on passenger experience is significant. Bright lighting disrupts your circadian rhythm, constant announcements prevent rest, and uncomfortable seating leaves you restless. Airlines have turned passenger discomfort into a profit center.

“What’s particularly concerning is how this affects spending behavior. When you’re tired and uncomfortable, your decision-making becomes impaired. You’re more likely to make impulse purchases just to feel slightly better. A 3.5€ bottle of water seems reasonable when you’re dehydrated and miserable, even though it costs 50cents at the store.”