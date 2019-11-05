81% of women in India feel safe with the current transportation services: LitmusWorld Survey

LitmusWorld, an enterprise SaaS CX platform, published the findings from its ‘Pulse of India 2019’ survey that uncovered hidden insights and preferences of transportation by the Indian citizens.

Conducted with over 1500 participants between the age group of 18-60 years in cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad, the survey captured the key driver, preference and the behaviour of consumers.

The survey highlighted 81% of the female respondents feeling feel safe with the current transportation services. While 29% of the total respondents are happy with the current transportation services, 71% of the respondents are unhappy with the transportation authority in India and have suggested improvements in the administrative practices.

Time and Price stood as the primary deciding factors influencing the preference towards public mode of transport while Time and Comfort were the two deciding factors for choosing a private mode of transport.

According to the survey, 42.45% of the Indian population prefers using more than one mode of public transport, while 20% prefer more than one mode of private transport for their daily commute.

Train and Bus being the top choices among the respondents with 53% and 54% respectively in comparison to 42% preferring the Metro.

Train also topped the chart as a preferred mode of transport among citizen above 55 years of age and about 88% women respondents preferred personal vehicle over private cabs like Uber, Ola etc.

Khushaal Talreja, Head of Marketing & Partnerships, LitmusWorld said, “The Pulse of India survey was initiated under the LitmusWorld People Pulse initiative that uncovers insights on consumer behaviour across industries. We stand for giving the citizens a platform and the voice they deserve”