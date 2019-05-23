AlphaCorp launches Atulyam under Deen Dayal Jan Awas Yojna in Karnal

Affordable housing has revolutionized the Indian real estate sector. The concept is concerned with providing units which are affordable by the low and medium section of society. On the same lines, realty player AlphaCorp has launched Atulyam in Alpha International city, Karnal. To mark the foundation laying of the project, the Group organized ‘Bhoomi Poojan’ on 7th May 2019. The event took place in the presence of AlphaCorp employees and its partners, residents of AICK, and few buyers.

Alpha Atulyam has been launched under Deen Dayal Jan Awas Yojana which has a vision of housing for all. It aims to cater people with medium household income. Under the scheme, the project offers plots to provide affordable plotted housing to the prospective buyers.

Ashish Sarin, CEO, AlphaCorp said, “2019 is a year of launches and we have also planned new launches in various consumer segments. We have launched Alpha Atulyam under Deen Dayal Jan Awas Yojana over 14.5acres in sector 28 – 28A, Alpha International city, Karnal. The plots offer the area of 100-146 sq. yards. Under Deen Dayal Jan Awas Yojana (DDJAY) initiative of government, we are offering affordable plotted housing for low & medium potential buyers at a nominal price.”

A far-sighted development, Alpha International city, Karnal epitomizes and provides for holistic living. Located in Sectors 28 and 29 in Karnal, midway between Delhi and Chandigarh on NH-1, this 350 acres development promises and delivers an elevated quality of life.