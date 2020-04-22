Honda India Foundation handed over 200 units of Honda engine powered to Mr. Gautam Trivedi (Personal Assistant to Health Minister of Rajasthan)

Fulfilling its commitment towards the COVID-19 relief efforts, Honda India Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of all Honda group companies in India handed over 200 units of Honda engine powered to Mr. Gautam Trivedi (Personal Assistant to Health Minister of Rajasthan). These High Pressure Backpack Sprayers are built with 4-stroke technology and Honda’s reliable engine. The environment friendly machines and portable machines can be used easily in multi-storey buildings and helps in completing the sanitization process much faster as the spray can reach to distant areas through its high speed capacity.

Additionally, in order to take care of the poor and underprivileged in these difficult times, Honda provided a total of 8,760 food packets during a period of 22 days to the local administration of Tapukara & Greater Noida.