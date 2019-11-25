ISHA Aims to Provide Standard Guideline for Central Sterile Supplies to 1000 Hospitals

that preventing hospital-acquired infection is key to patient safety, the Indian Sterilization Healthcare Association (ISHA) has pledged to distribute free copies of the ISHA Guidelines for Indian Sterile services to 1000 hospitals across the country.

Guiding the congregation on the ISHA VISION 2020, hon’ble Union Minister of State, Health and Family Welfare, Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey said, “The Central Sterile Supply Departments (CSSD) in hospitals can play a key role in the ‘Swachh Bharat’ movement, and we need to consolidate CSSD as an able, individual, technically competent and self-sufficient department in both corporate and government sectors to fill the void of efficient and effective services. A body like ISHA should be empower as a beacon of knowledge, a harbinger of good practices and a lighthouse of support. ISHA should seek and ensure government cooperation to establish academic curriculum, such as a diploma or degree program for CSSD personnel aligned to their needs.”

Quoting the teachings from Vedas and Upnishads, Dr A K Mukherjee, Director General, Indian Spinal Injuries Centre (ISIC) said, “India is a strong follower of scientific principles from time immemorial. The country which echoes the concept of physical, spiritual, social and emotional wellbeing can teach a lot about scientific principles. Sterile Services need more focus because it is the basis of a healthy life that people aim to regain when they come to hospitals.”

The Indian Sterilization Healthcare Association is a voluntary organization that works to eliminate healthcare-associated infection and strengthen CSSD practices in India. The organization dreams to bring Indian Sterile services at par with International standards. “In the last decade, some work was done by the government in developing a standard operation procedure to ensure that the central sterile supply departments of hospitals follow it. However, there were issues at the implementation level due to which there is no standardized measures for these departments which are important in ensuring the patients do not acquire infections during their stay at the hospital. Sterile supplies are also crucial to contain the deadly drug-resistant variants of the viruses and bacteria. Hence, ISHA has decided to distribute free copies of the ISHA guidelines to at least 1000 hospitals by next year so that we can make a start towards the goal of eliminating infections at hospital,” said Capt Baban Rai, President, Indian Sterilization Healthcare Association (ISHA). He also stressed the need of standardization of entry level education of CSSD professionals across the country so that CSSD services also can be standardized.