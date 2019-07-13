Keys to being a Great Business Leader

Being a leader does not give the job, but the qualities. Being influential, dedicated and flexible, are some of the characteristics necessary to exercise a positive and effective leadership in the company.

Remember that a leader within your company is invaluable. Support him and protect him, and you will see how he powers the rest of the company.

It is not a matter of hierarchy:

Before talking about qualities, we must define who is a leader. Not always, rather rarely, we can identify authentic leaders in the staff. It is a widespread myth that leaders in companies are CEOs, managers, etc. They can be, or not, since it is not the hierarchy that defines the leader. We can find a leader in the employee who takes control of exits from the dispatch department of our warehouse.

Influence:

A leader is one who by delivery, principles, character, ethics, authentic valuation of others, skill of treatment, competence and charisma, is able to influence the behavior of a group of people although they do not depend on it hierarchically, and in our case, positively influence the achievement of business plans in your section, department, or even if this leader is in the right place of management, in the future success of this company.

Surround yourself with leaders:

In fact, it is not absolutely necessary that the manager necessarily have the qualities that define a leader. But a manager who does not have them in that grade, if he knows how to reinforce with a good team that includes leaders, will be a good manager.

Creative, flexible and charismatic:

Just as the manager has to worry about the strategy, have a structured and analytical mentality, master management by objectives throughout its process (definition, follow-up and achievement), and ultimately it must be a Good negotiator and compliance manager, the leader is usually more creative, more flexible, and relies on his personal charisma to influence others. If you endorse the objectives, if these plans are well structured, it will decisively contribute to your success.

Interest and dedication:

The leader, by character, does not worry about a momentary situation of chaos, looks for new formulas, and is sincerely interested in the satisfaction of the people on his team, whether they are hierarchically dependent on him or their colleagues. And lastly, the head must have love and devotion for his labor.

Do not let it escape:

If you have someone in your company with these qualities, do not put sticks on the wheels, and check that the department heads do not impede it for fear of losing prominence, as often happens. If you are lucky enough to have it, make it a participant in business projects, activate vertical and lateral communication (and even if you do not have it, good and sincere communication is essential for the progress of a company), let them develop their potential. Having a director who combines the qualities of the manager and the leader is priceless.