L.S Ram, Founder & CEO, Exdion Solutions conferred with State Export Excellence Award by Hon’ble CM of Karnataka

Bengaluru, July 24, 2023: Mr L.S Ram Founder & CEO of Exdion Solutions Pvt Ltd was honoured with the State Export Excellence Award at a prestigious event which was held at Vidhan Soudha. The State Export Excellence Awards function is an annual event organised by the Government of Karnataka to recognise the efforts and contribution of exporters across the State. At this prestigious event, the Honourable Chief Minister of Karnataka conferred this award upon Exdion in recognition of its contribution towards ITES exports and employment generation. Exdion is privileged to have received the prestigious “Karnataka State Export Excellence Award” for FY 2016-17 and now again for the combined FYs 2017-18, 2018-19 & 2019-20.

Commenting on receiving this prestigious award, Mr LS Ram, Founder & CEO, Exdion Solutions said, “I feel deeply grateful and privileged to have received this prestigious award again, after being recognized in 2016-2017. At Exdion, we take pride in our unique AI-driven data extraction engine and broker-specific tools that have revolutionized workflows, improved sales, and reduced errors, ultimately leading to heightened customer satisfaction. This prestigious recognition motivates us even further to excel and make a lasting impact in the global market”.

Exdion is one of the first Indian companies to build AI cloud Solutions for the US Insurance Brokerage and US Healthcare markets. Exdion’s unique AI-powered data extraction engine and broker-specific tools improve sales, minimize human errors, cut costs, improve efficiency, and enhance client satisfaction. Mr. L. S Ram’s mission and vision is to be “Best in Class” with the deployment of this award-winning technology.

Embraced by global Fortune 500 companies and having won several accolades (Appealie Customer Success Award, Insurance Innovator by PC360, Top Insurtech to Watch by Leader’s Edge and Top Healthcare Workflow Solutions Provider by Healthcare Tech), Exdion is now a reliable partner for digital initiatives and helps clients in the US conserve capex, save valuable time, and go beyond outsourcing and offshoring strategies, to be future-ready. With a continuous road map for Innovation and Product Enhancement, Exdion successfully fulfills its “Customer First” philosophy.

Exdion was recognized by Statista as one of “India’s Growth Champions 2022”. Recently, in May 2023, Exdion was certified as a Great Place to Work. This esteemed recognition serves as a testament to Exdion’s unwavering focus on building a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture in Exdion.