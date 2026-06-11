ECLAT Health Achieves HITRUST r2 Certification, Demonstrating Commitment to Cybersecurity and Information Protection

HITRUST Certification validates ECLAT’s evaire platform and healthcare performance solutions are meeting rigorous cybersecurity and data protection standards through independent assessment and assurance

Herndon, Va. (June 11, 2026) — ECLAT Health Solutions, a leading risk adjustment and coding technology partner for Medicare, Medicaid and ACA plans, today announced its AI-powered evaire risk adjustment platform and healthcare performance solutions have earned certified status from HITRUST for cybersecurity and information protection.

The HITRUST r2 Certification demonstrates that ECLAT has met the requirements defined by a leading cybersecurity assurance leader, confirming that strong controls are in place to protect sensitive data and manage risk effectively.

Built on the HITRUST Assurance Program, this achievement reflects independent third-party testing, centralized quality assurance, and certification backed by HITRUST’s Cyber Threat-Adaptive engine. These elements ensure continuous alignment with the latest threat intelligence and evolving standards across NIST, ISO, and OWASP.

“As cybersecurity expectations rise, our stakeholders expect credible, validated assurance,” said Gabe Stein, CEO at ECLAT. “Achieving HITRUST Certification reinforces our ongoing commitment to protecting data, managing risk, and maintaining the trust of those we serve.”

“The HITRUST Assurance Program is rigorous and reliable because of the comprehensiveness of control requirements, depth of review, and consistency of oversight,” said Bimal Sheth, EVP, Standards Development & Assurance Operations at HITRUST. “HITRUST Certification demonstrates ECLAT is taking the most proactive approach to cybersecurity, data protection, and risk management.”