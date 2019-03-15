Nature’s Miracle Launches Fruits And Vegetables Cultivated Hydroponically

Nature’s Miracle, the newest venture from Dharampal Satyapal Group was formally launched at their Green House situated in Greater Noida.

The celebrations went on for three days which included a familiarisation tour of the facility, followed by a sit-down dinner curated by celebrity Chef Vicky Ratnani and Chef Manish Mehrotra, using fresh produce from the green house. The magical dining setup at the glasshouse, surrounded by hues of nature had the glitterati of Delhi.

Speaking at the occasion, Ravi Kumar, Co-Founder, Nature’s Miracle, said, “The idea was to get people to the facility and show them around, make them see what miracle we’re creating here, feel and taste the goodness of the produce.”

Equipped with superior Dutch hydroponic technology and state of the art Green House, Nature’s Miracle cultivates delicious and juicy, healthy fruits and vegetables. Since the inception of the company in 2016 their products have been available at premium food markets across Delhi NCR and are known for their consistency in taste, crunch and goodness.

“The products are better than any in the market, they’re so healthy and fresh, the taste is consistent and they’re a great option to snack on. We take care of our produce like babies, to keep them happy we even play music to them!” says, Anchal Kumar, Partner, Nature’s Miracle.

At present the product line comprises cucumbers, tomatoes, peppers and strawberries. Available in different packaging options, these are priced at an affordable Rs. 99/ Rs. 150/- per pack of snacking range.