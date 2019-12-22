PM Consulting plans expansion via franchise route in small cities across India

New Delhi: Gurugram-based Prime Meridian Consulting India Private Limited (PM Consulting) has announced big plans to grab the major market share of end-to-end leadership development and human transformation consulting services in India. A premium company incorporated with the purpose of ‘building leaders everywhere’, PM Consulting aims to expand its wings beyond big cities to smaller cities through the franchise route. Beginning its expansion drive from the upcoming new financial year, it aims to launch over 140-150 facilitators/trainers in these cities in the next couple of years.

PM Consulting enjoys an early mover advantage in the fast-emerging leadership consulting services in India. It has already registered its noticeable presence across major cities in the country on the back of world class content from its global partners.

Pavan Bakshi, Colonel (Veteran), CEO, Chief Facilitator and Executive Coach, Prime Meridian Consulting India Private Limited said, “It is through the franchisee route that we want to develop facilitators based on train-the-trainers model. We will be enabling trainers within the organizations who will further train others. By 31st March, we will be franchisee ready and we are targeting class-B cities only since in class-A cities we have already registered our strong footprint.”

He added, “We aim to expand in over 50 cities to develop around 140-150 facilitators, leadership coaches, or leadership trainers and we intend to focus on the franchisee model for Class-B cities. Through our efforts, we want to assist the small and medium enterprises in those cities to reach the next level. We want to enable the organizations wanting support in the growth of their businesses and requiring international content to be able to do so.”

A premium consulting, facilitating and coaching organization, PM Consulting has strong alliances with global human consulting organizations and it represents over six international brands either solely or as facilitators. These include US-based The John Maxwell Company and Marshall Goldsmith, besides Canadian major Robin Sharma, Germany-based Collective Leadership Institute, and UK-headquartered LeaderShape Global, among others.

Customization of the content is the biggest forte of PM Consulting which boasts expertise to tailor-made leadership interventions based on its vast experience and research-based international content to meet the specific leadership challenges across the spectrum of the companies and it delivers them through senior executives with vast corporate experience. It has in its team trainers with more than 35 years of experience and that’s another USP of the company. Growing at around 20-25% YoY currently, PM Consulting has targeted to achieve more than 30% growth in the next financial year.

PM Consulting is proud to have received a series of awards and accolades including Top 25 L & D Consulting Companies in 2016 & 2017 by Consultants Review Magazine, 10 Most Valuable L & D Solution Provider Companies in 2017 by Insight Success magazine and Innovative E Learning Solution Providers in 2019 by Insight Success Magazine. The company has also achieved the distinction of being featured in the Times Group’s Business Barons of India’s 2019 edition.