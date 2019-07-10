Power Finance Corporation Limited issues US$ Bonds in two tranches of US$ 400 Million Bonds and US$ 600 Million

J. Sagar Associates (JSA) advised the Joint Lead Managers in connection with Power Finance Corporation Limited (PFC)’s issue of US$ Bonds in two tranches comprising of US$ 400 Million Bonds and US$ 600 Million Bonds under PFC’s US$ 3 Billion Medium Term Note Programme. JSA team comprised Partners – Dina Wadia and Uttara Kolhatkar and Associate- Rishabh Jain.