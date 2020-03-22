Spectrum Metro mall gets Reliance Digital, Reliance Trends

In a major step to meet the shopping requirements of the people living in and around Sector 75, Spectrum Mall ties up with Reliance Digital and Reliance Trends. The two stores have taken up 7,000 sq ft and 9,000 sq ft space respectively in the mall.

Reliance Digital is a consumer durables and information technology concept from Reliance Retail. Currently, there are around 2,000 Reliance Digital and Reliance Digital Xpress Mini Stores in around 600 cities in India. Reliance Trends is an apparel & accessory speciality format that delivers fashion, selection & quality of products at great prices. Reliance Trends, on the other hand, is the Apparel and clothing subsidiary of Reliance Retail.

Move will benefit the residents of not only Sector 75 but also the nearby sectors such as 50, 51, 71, 74, 76, 77, 78, 79, 107, 112, 116, and sector 117. “Spectrum Metro is the only mega Mall project here and there is no competitor for it. These two brands will add value to the area as Spectrum Metro is right in the middle of the high-density population area of Central Noida. There are more than 60,000 flats and an urban rich residential population of more than 2-Lakh people. With this addition, we hope that the mall will get increased attention. We already have around 30 brands associated with us including INOX, SPAR, Max Fashion, Westside, Raymond, Haldiram, Sagar Ratna etc,” says Sagar Saxena, project head, Spectrum Metro.

‘Spectrum Metro’ has approx 2.2 million sq ft of leasable area, comprising high-street retail space, multiplexes, office Spaces, service apartments and food court would also be developed in the 15-acre project being developed in various phases. The construction of the project started in 2016 and is expected to offer the possession of phase-1 by this year Diwali.