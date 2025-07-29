10 Solar Panel Manufacturers and Installers Powering India’s Clean Energy Revolution in 2025

India’s solar industry is accelerating rapidly in 2025, driven by ambitious renewable energy targets, government incentives, and technological innovation. Below are 10 key players shaping the nation’s solar landscape manufacturing high-efficiency panels, providing turnkey EPC services, and enabling widespread adoption.

1. Tata Power Solar Systems

Headquarters: Bengaluru, Karnataka

Core Strengths: Over three decades of experience, vertically integrated manufacturing, and strong EPC capabilities.

Notable Projects: Large-scale utility plants (e.g., NTPC projects), residential rooftop systems, and solar pumps for rural India.

Why It Matters: Tata Power Solar combines reliability, bankability, and scale, making it the preferred choice for institutional and government projects.

2. Vikram Solar

Headquarters: Kolkata, West Bengal

Core Strengths: Advanced R&D, robust manufacturing infrastructure, and global export presence.

Notable Projects: 200+ commissioned projects across 600+ sites; one of the largest module exporters from India.

Why It Matters: Vikram Solar’s focus on high-efficiency mono PERC modules and next-generation technology supports India’s shift to premium solar solutions.

3. Adani Solar

Headquarters: Ahmedabad, Gujarat

Core Strengths: India’s largest solar cell and module manufacturer with end-to-end integration.

Notable Projects: Kamuthi Solar Power Project, one of the world’s largest solar plants.

Why It Matters: Adani’s massive production scale and financial muscle make it critical to achieving India’s gigawatt-scale solar targets.

4. Waaree Energies

Headquarters: Mumbai, Maharashtra

Core Strengths: Among the top PV module manufacturers globally with capacities exceeding 12 GW (2025).

Notable Projects: EPC for utility projects, residential rooftops, and exports to 68+ countries.

Why It Matters: Waaree offers one of the widest module ranges, ensuring both affordability and performance for diverse needs.

5. RenewSys India

Headquarters: Mumbai, Maharashtra

Core Strengths: First Indian company with manufacturing for the complete PV module component ecosystem modules, encapsulants, backsheets, and solar cells.

Notable Projects: Supplies to major EPC players and international markets.

Why It Matters: Their vertically integrated approach strengthens domestic manufacturing resilience.

6. Luminous Power Technologies

Headquarters: Gurugram, Haryana

Core Strengths: Expertise in energy storage combined with expanding solar product lines.

Notable Projects: Solar hybrid inverters, off-grid kits, and rooftop packages.

Why It Matters: Their consumer-oriented brand makes solar technology more approachable for Indian households.

7. Goldi Solar

Headquarters: Surat, Gujarat

Core Strengths: High-efficiency panels, sustainability focus, and strong CSR-driven rural electrification.

Notable Projects: Partnerships with corporates and NGOs for solarizing schools and villages.

Why It Matters: Goldi Solar plays a critical role in democratizing solar adoption beyond urban centers.

8. Loom Solar

Headquarter: Faridabad, Haryana

Core Strengths: E-commerce-driven distribution, plug-and-play rooftop kits, and portable solar solutions.

Notable Projects: More than 50,000 residential installations across India.

Why It Matters: Loom Solar simplifies the solar buying process, making it accessible for individual homeowners and small businesses.

9. Evolve Energy Group

Headquarter: Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Core Strengths: EPC expertise, customized solar solutions, and advanced energy management systems.

Notable Projects: Mahanadi Coalfields Limited in Odisha, UJVNL Tender for 2.5 MW Solar Power Project in Dehradun, etc

Why It Matters: Evolve Energy Group is a rising name focused on integrated solar solutions, combining installation, financing, and smart monitoring to accelerate industrial and commercial adoption.

10. Servotech Power Systems

Headquarters: New Delhi

Core Strengths: Specializes in solar solutions for EV charging infrastructure, hybrid inverters, and energy storage systems.

Notable Projects: EV charging stations powered by solar, rural microgrid projects.

Why It Matters: Servotech bridges solar power with India’s growing EV sector.