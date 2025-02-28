14th Responsibility Summit at FIIB: Driving Social Impact and Responsible Leadership

New Delhi, February 28, 2025: The Fortune Institute of International Business (FIIB) proudly hosted the 14th Responsibility Summit, featuring keynote speaker Mr. Mehmood Khan, former Global Leader of Innovation at Unilever. This annual event, dedicated to promoting responsible management education and sustainability, held special significance as FIIB celebrated its 30th anniversary, marking three decades of academic excellence, industry collaboration, and societal impact.

The event commenced with an inaugural address by FIIB President and CEO, Prof. Radhika Shrivastava, who emphasized the institute’s commitment to ethical leadership and sustainable business practices. She was joined by Dean of Research and Outreach, Prof. Kokil Jain, and Director Dr. A.K. Sinha, who reiterated the institute’s vision for integrating sustainability into management education. The summit’s guest of honor, Mr. Mehmood Khan captivated the audience with his insights on the intersection of leadership, innovation, and sustainable development.

With the theme “Act for Impact: Leadership with Purpose,” the summit underscored FIIB’s alignment with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly focusing on SDG 4 (Quality Education), SDG 5 (Gender Equality), SDG 8 (Decent Work & Economic Growth), and SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure). FIIB’s contributions to the Haub School of Business SDG Dashboard and its status as a signatory of the Principles for Responsible Management Education (PRME) were highlighted as key milestones in its journey towards promoting responsible business practices.

A significant highlight of the summit was the launch of FIIB’s latest Responsibility Report, a comprehensive document detailing the institute’s ongoing efforts to integrate sustainability into its curriculum and operations. The report showcased faculty research, student initiatives, and collaborations that have contributed to advancing ethical leadership and social responsibility.

The event also featured a thought-provoking panel discussion, “From Local Acts to Global Goals: Building a Responsible World.” Industry leaders, including Ms. Ranjini Chalam, Head of Corporate Communications and CSR at Indus Towers, and Ms. Muskan Jain, AVP – Global CSR Lead at EXL, engaged in discussions about corporate social responsibility, the role of businesses in driving social change, and strategies for nurturing a more inclusive and sustainable economy.

FIIB’s commitment to diversity and inclusion was further demonstrated through its collaborations with organizations like GirlUp, an initiative by the United Nations Foundation, and the Inclusive Divyangjan Entrepreneur Association (IDEA). These partnerships reflect the institute’s dedication to empowering marginalized communities, promoting entrepreneurship, and driving systemic change in society.

“FIIB has always been at the forefront of responsible leadership and ethical business practices. This summit is a testament to our continuous efforts to bridge academia and industry, educating a generation of business leaders who prioritize impact alongside success,” said Prof. Radhika Shrivastava, Executive Director of FIIB.

As FIIB celebrates 30 years of excellence, it remains committed to its mission of shaping responsible and socially conscious business leaders. Through initiatives like the Responsibility Summit, the institute continues to create meaningful conversations that inspire action and drive sustainable change in the global business landscape.