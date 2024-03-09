3thix Welcomes Chris Chen as CTO, Forms New Partnerships with Republic and Ibanera

AUSTIN, Texas — March 9, 2024 — 3thix, the modern-day approach to all things game monetization, adds fintech industry expert Chris Chen to its roster as Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, adding to its team of skilled professionals in the blockchain and gaming fields. 3thix has also revealed new partnerships with global investment firm Republic and the digital banking platform Ibanera to build upon its already solid relationship and partnership with Xsolla.

As Co-Founder and CTO, Chris will lead the operational and engineering teams responsible for the design and implementation of 3thix’s digital wallets, blockchains, tokens, payments, exchange, advertising & marketing, and in-game experiences. He joins Founder and CEO Timothy Tello in bringing permanent solutions to gaming monetization and solidifying 3thix as the go-to all-in-one platform.

Chris holds a Master’s Degree in Computer Science whose development expertise has earned him an Emmy award. Prior to joining the 3thix leadership team, Chris spent more than 20 years building fintech platforms ranging from retail and B2B lending, Web3 payments, treasury management, and more. Chris also served as CTO at Wyre and Sila, leading various projects such as building a cryptocurrency onramp. Over his long-tenured career, he has successfully led six startups to exit at a combined valuation of over $2.5 billion dollars.

3thix continues to bring seasoned professionals into the fold following its $8.5 investment raise and welcomes digital banking platform Ibanera, and global investment firm Republic into its fold of partners. The pair joins the impressive list of previously revealed partners, including Hand of Midas, the family office of Shurick Agapitov, founder of Xsolla, a global video game commerce company, and Sonic Boom Ventures, to help further 3thix’s goal of maximizing the monetization potential for gamers around the world.

“3thix is the only company that has the potential to increase revenues to both game publishers and developers,” said Chris Chen, Co-Founder and CTO at 3thix. “I am looking forward to using my experience to aid 3thix’s mission of simultaneously improving the economy and experience for the players.” “We look forward to collaborating with the teams at Ibanera and Republic to maximize 3thix’s potential growth,” said Timothy Tello, Founder and CEO, 3thix. “We would also like to highlight Chris as 3thix’s Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, bringing years of experience and industry knowledge to the team.”

Through the partnerships and associations with Ibanera, 3thix is building a platform that will allow game developers to implement Web3 tech, while eliminating the confusion that comes with it. Ibanera’s role is to be the banking partner in which enables the new platform to create new revolutionary gaming tools.