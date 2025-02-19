ABP Network’s Ideas of India Summit 2025 to Explore ‘Humanity’s Next Frontier’ on February 21-22 in Mumbai

New Delhi, February 19, 2025: As India navigates global disruptions ranging from aggressive geopolitics and AI awakening to climate change, ABP Network, India’s leading multi-language news network, is set to host the fourth edition of its flagship event, the ABP Network’s Ideas of India 2025. The summit is scheduled for February 21 and 22, 2025, in Mumbai.

Organised with the theme “Humanity’s Next Frontier”, ABP Network’s Ideas of India 2025 will witness the convergence of leading intellectuals, changemakers and intelligentsia to deliberate upon India’s evolving role in the new world order that’s pushing the boundaries of human knowledge and innovation amidst global uncertainties. The summit aims to explore the ways and means India will leverage its demographic and socio-economic dividends to emerge as a ‘force for good’ in science, AI, the global economy, culture, and more. It will also chart a roadmap for the future, featuring a stellar line-up of speakers and leaders across important sectors.

ABP Network’s Ideas of India 2025 promises an exciting ensemble of distinguished intellectuals from various walks of life. While Gaur Gopal Das, Motivational Speaker and Lifestyle Coach, would unfold the intricacies of spiritual evolution in the 21st century, the likes of Pico Iyer, Author, Journalist, and Travel Writer, would open the chapters of new travel and literary chronicles. Additionally, Ustad Taufiq Qureshi and Bickram Ghosh, Percussionists and Tabla Players, will hit the chords and sound the beats of music. The luminaries from the world of science and technology Dr. (Prof.) Venki Ramakrishnan, Nobel Prize-winning Biologist, Dr. Pratima Murthy, Director, NIMHANS, Dr. Goutam Chattopadhyay, Senior Scientist, NASA-JPL, and Visiting Professor, Caltech, Dr. Manish Gupta, Senior Director, Google DeepMind and others would discuss the astounding possibilities as the world pushes the horizons of scientific discovery.

Prominent speakers also include Ambassador Kurt Volker, Former U.S Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations, Dr. Shashi Tharoor, Author, Politician and Former International Diplomat, Shashwat Goenka, Vice Chairman of RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, Geetanjali Vikram Kirloskar, Chairperson & MD, Kirloskar Systems Pvt Ltd., Bhumi Pednekar, Actor and Climate Warrior, Ricky Kej, Music Composer and 3x Grammy Award Winner, Viswanathan Anand, 5-time World Chess Champion, Prakash Padukone, All-England Open Badminton Champion, Leander Paes, Indian Olympic Medalist, Grand Slam Champion and International Tennis Hall of Famer, Geet Sethi, 9-Time World Champion of Billiards/Snooker, Ranveer Brar, Chef and MasterChef India Judge, Shabana Azmi and Amol Palekar, celebrated Theatre Artists and Actors, Dr. Bezwada Wilson, Ramon Magsaysay Awardee, Sachin Pilot, Former Deputy Chief Minister, Rajasthan Govt, and National General Secretary, INC, Arun Kumar, Sah Sarkaryawah, RSS, Khan Sir, Teacher, Social Worker, and Founder, Khan Global Studies & Khan GS Research Centre, and Satyajit Bhatkal, CEO, Paani Foundation, among others.

The speakers will help address present-day salient observances across cultural and social issues, AI, science and technology, politics and governance, environmentalism and sustainability, business and entrepreneurship, sports technology and innovation amongst the plethora of key subject areas that the summit aims to uncover. Through these ignited sessions, the summit will seek to inspire thoughts, dialogues, and solutions for a rapidly evolving landscape, as India leads the global voyage towards ‘Humanity’s Next Frontier’.

The previous three editions of ABP Network’s Ideas of India have garnered huge reception amongst the viewers across India and the world, while voicing unique perspectives and experiences of intellectuals across diverse fields. Conscious of the developing disruptions of developing global events in the recent years, this year the summit focuses on the spiritual, scientific, socio-economic and cultural advances that will shape the world in the next decade as India accelerates on the pathway to Viksit Bharat 2047. Continuing with the enriching tradition of the past editions, the fourth edition will witness a line-up of sessions and speakers that will help people foray deep and far into humanity’s next frontier.

With deliberations spanning over two days, the fourth edition will feature captivating discourses on the various issues and developments that are rooted in the past, influence the present, and will shape future. With over 30 sessions and 50 speakers and session chairs, the ABP Network’s Ideas of India 2025 will extend a fascinating experience for all its viewers.