Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy and Minexx to Deploy AI-Enabled Mineral Processing in DRC

Abu Dhabi, UAE – 08 April 2026: Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy (ADMA), the region’s leading academic institution for maritime training, and an integral part of AD Ports Group (ADX: ADPORTS), has signed a research, development, and operational deployment agreement with Minexx, a technology-enabled mining and mineral processing company operating in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The agreement covers the design and deployment of an advanced, AI-enabled ore sorting machine, engineered to upgrade low-grade mineral material into export-ready products.

Under the terms of the agreement, ADMA will develop and commission the AI-driven mineral pre-processing unit, featuring proprietary machine-learning models and specialised hardware. Once deployed at Minexx’s operations, the solution will be integrated into live mineral processing workflows to improve recovery rates, enhance operational efficiency, and unlock value from previously uneconomic raw mineral material. This collaboration synergises ADMA’s applied research and artificial intelligence capabilities with Minexx’s established operational footprint in the DRC.

Dr. Yasser Al Wahedi, President of Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy, said: “Deploying applied research and artificial intelligence into live operating environments enables innovation to deliver measurable industrial impact. This collaboration demonstrates how advanced engineering and AI can enhance efficiency, performance, and sustainability in mineral processing, reflecting AD Ports Group’s commitment to technological leadership and value creation.”

Mansoor Hamayun, Co-Founder and Chairman of Minexx, said: “Across the DRC, one of the key challenges in tin, tungsten, and tantalum supply chains is the ability to economically upgrade low-grade material to export standards. This partnership brings together applied AI, long-term capital commitment, and operational execution to address that challenge at scale.”

This initiative aligns with AD Ports Group’s broader strategic engagement in the DRC, following the recent signing of Heads of Terms (HoT) for the development and operation of a multipurpose terminal at Matadi Port. The synergy between port infrastructure and upstream, AI-enabled value addition reinforces the Group’s role as an integrated trade and industrial enabler. In addition, this collaboration highlights AD Ports Group’s growing contribution to African markets, extending its impact beyond port infrastructure and logistics to leverage advanced digital technologies that unlock value across industrial sectors.

Strategically located in Central Africa, the DRC serves as a vital regional trade gateway. These initiatives reflect a shared commitment to strengthening the country’s global connectivity and supporting long-term economic development.