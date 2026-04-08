Global Citizen Solutions launches Global Atlas of Risk and Readiness 2026

London — 8 April 2026 — Global Citizen Solutions (“GCS”), a leading residency and citizenship planning advisory firm, through its Global Intelligence Unit, has released the Global Atlas of Risk and Readiness 2026 (GARR), a new benchmarking framework assessing how effectively countries combine structural stability with long-term growth capacity across 85 jurisdictions.

The report evaluates countries through a dual lens — structural risk and forward-looking readiness — to provide investors, globally mobile individuals, and policymakers with a clearer picture of where capital is most likely to remain protected while compounding over the long term. In an environment shaped by geopolitical fragmentation, regulatory shifts, and technological disruption, the findings point to a decisive shift: resilience, not size, is what defines investment attractiveness in 2026.

Top 5: Institutional strength defines global leadership

Switzerland

Germany

Singapore

Ireland

Finland

Europe leads — but not all European economies equally

Seven of the top ten countries in the GARR rankings are European, with Switzerland (1st), Germany (2nd), Ireland (4th), Finland (5th), Denmark (6th), the Netherlands (7th), and Austria (8th) all placing within the global elite. Europe’s dominance reflects the structural premium now placed on regulatory predictability, institutional depth, and regional integration — characteristics deeply embedded across the continent and reinforced through coordinated policy frameworks.

Switzerland leads the overall ranking with a score of 93.73, combining financial sophistication, innovation capacity, and near-universal strength across governance and human capital indicators. Germany ranks 2nd overall but leads the entire dataset on readiness at 91.87 — the highest readiness score of any country assessed — reflecting industrial depth, economic diversification, and a human capital base unmatched in the region.

The UK at 21st: strong foundations, a widening readiness gap

The United Kingdom ranks 21st globally with an overall score of 88.68, classified by the GARR as ‘Advanced and Stable’. The UK retains genuine structural strengths: deep and liquid capital markets and institutional foundations that continue to attract long-term investment. Its low risk score reflects a country where the fundamentals remain sound.

The GARR measures countries across two equally weighted pillars: structural risk and forward-looking readiness. The UK’s risk score of 63.61 places it among the lower-risk economies globally — a genuine strength. But its readiness score of 80.96 ranks it only 28th, well below its overall position of 21st. It is the strength of the UK’s risk profile that lifts its overall ranking; on readiness alone, the picture is more complex.

Ireland makes the point with force. Ranking 4th overall with a score of 92.45 — seventeen places and nearly four points above the UK — Ireland places 9th globally on readiness, demonstrating what deep regional integration, regulatory alignment, and governance consistency can deliver at scale. For a country of 5.4 million people to outperform the UK by this margin across both pillars is analytically significant. The GARR framework attributes Ireland’s strength to precisely the structural advantages the UK has moved further from since 2016: frictionless access to European capital, talent, and regulatory frameworks, and the institutional confidence that comes with full membership of a coordinated economic bloc.

“In today’s global economy, capital flows to resilience, and the data shows that institutional strength, not size, is the defining factor behind sustainable investment performance. Europe’s dominance in this year’s rankings is no accident — it reflects decades of investment in the institutional foundations that capital increasingly demands. And the performance of economies like Switzerland or Singapore, prove that in a fragmented world, agility and governance depth matter far more than scale,” said Patricia Casaburi, CEO of Global Citizen Solutions.

Singapore: further proof that biggest isn’t best

Singapore ranks 3rd overall with a score of 92.60 — above the United States, and the only Asian economy to break into the global top tier. It records the lowest risk score of any country in the dataset while ranking 11th globally on readiness, with exceptional digital infrastructure, AI capability, and human capital. The report classifies Singapore as a global node of capital, innovation, and connectivity, demonstrating how strategic positioning and institutional coherence can more than compensate for limited geographic or demographic scale.

A world pulling apart – Mind the gap

Across the 85 jurisdictions assessed, the GARR finds a global system that is fragmenting rather than converging. A compact group of highly resilient economies — concentrated in Europe and anchored by strategic hubs in Asia and the Gulf — is pulling further ahead. Below them, a broader set of countries, including several major economies, faces the challenge of converting existing strengths into the kind of structural readiness that long-term capital increasingly demands.

For investors, the implication is clear: the question is no longer where risks are lowest, but where they are most effectively managed.

The full GARR report is available at globalcitizensolutions.com.