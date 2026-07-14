Ag+ by CS Jewels Introduces a Contemporary Sterling Silver Lifestyle Brand for Everyday Living

Pune, India: The House of Chandukaka Saraf Jewels, a trusted name in fine jewellery since 1827, has announced the launch of Ag+ by CS Jewels, its contemporary sterling silver lifestyle brand designed to make silver an integral part of everyday living, gifting and self-expression.

Positioned as a modern lifestyle destination for sterling silver, Ag+ brings together jewellery, watches and gifting collections for women, men and children under one cohesive brand. Built on the belief that “Sterling silver is a confident expression of personal style,” the brand reimagines silver as more than an occasional purchase, presenting it as a versatile companion for life’s everyday moments and meaningful milestones.

Backed by nearly two centuries of craftsmanship and trust, Ag+ reflects the House’s vision of making thoughtfully designed sterling silver more relevant to evolving consumer lifestyles. From daily wear and work essentials to festive gifting and commemorative keepsakes, the brand offers collections that balance contemporary aesthetics with timeless appeal.

“Ag+ represents our vision of making sterling silver an essential part of modern lifestyles. Today’s consumers seek products that combine thoughtful design, everyday versatility and lasting value. Through Ag+, we are creating a lifestyle brand that celebrates individuality while carrying forward the legacy of trust and craftsmanship that has defined the House of Chandukaka Saraf Jewels for nearly two centuries,” said Milind Vartak, HOD – Vybe & Ag+ Silver.

Every Ag+ collection is guided by a design philosophy centred on clean forms, balanced proportions and everyday functionality. While keeping a pulse on customer choice, the brand also focuses on creating timeless pieces that remain relevant across changing lifestyles and personal journeys.

The product portfolio spans a wide range of sterling silver offerings, including rings, earrings, pendants, necklaces, bracelets, bangles, anklets, toe rings, nose pins, chains, kadas and watches for women, along with rings, chains, bracelets, pendants, watches and kadas for men. The brand also offers children’s jewellery, sterling silver gifting collections and commemorative silver articles, positioning itself as a comprehensive sterling silver lifestyle destination.

Ag+ is currently available through dedicated shop-in-shop formats across Chandukaka Saraf Jewels stores, providing customers with a curated retail experience that showcases jewellery, watches and gifting collections under one identity. The brand also plans to expand its digital presence, making its collections accessible to customers across India.

Established in 1827, the House of Chandukaka Saraf Jewels has built a legacy of exceptional craftsmanship, integrity and customer trust across generations. Alongside its heritage in fine jewellery, the House continues to evolve through contemporary brands such as Ag+ and Vybe, catering to changing consumer preferences while remaining rooted in its longstanding values.

About Ag+ by CS Jewels

Ag+ by CS Jewels is the contemporary sterling silver lifestyle brand from the House of Chandukaka Saraf Jewels, established in 1827. Created for everyday living, gifting and self-expression, the brand offers thoughtfully designed sterling silver jewellery for women, men and children, along with watches, gifting collections and commemorative silver articles. Combining contemporary design with trusted craftsmanship, Ag+ celebrates sterling silver as an enduring expression of personal style and modern living.