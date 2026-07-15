Onitsuka Tiger Introduces the ROTEMIT: A Contemporary Court Sneaker Inspired by 1980s Volleyball Heritage

July 2026, India: Onitsuka Tiger unveils the ROTEMIT, a new court sneaker that reimagines the brand’s iconic 1980s volleyball shoes through a contemporary design lens. Inspired by the brand’s rich sporting archive, ROTEMIT seamlessly blends vintage aesthetics with modern craftsmanship, creating a versatile silhouette that effortlessly transitions from everyday wear to elevated street style.

Paying homage to its heritage while embracing contemporary design sensibilities, ROTEMIT retains the clean, minimalist appeal of classic court shoes, elevated by a bold reinterpretation of the sole. The redesigned sole highlights Onitsuka Tiger’s signature vertical stripe detailing, creating a naturally curved profile that adds subtle volume while maintaining a refined, streamlined look. Offering a fresh perspective on court sneakers, ROTEMIT stands apart from iconic styles such as the GSM and LAWNSHIP through its distinctive sole architecture and understated upper.

The upper is crafted using premium soft cowhide suede overlays paired with tightly woven matte-finish nylon, delivering a rich contrast of textures while preserving the timeless aesthetic of vintage sports footwear. Completing the look are carefully curated colourways that balance heritage with modern style, including Cream/Birch, White/Black, Black/White, Blue/White, and Yellow/Brown, making the ROTEMIT an effortless addition to both classic and contemporary wardrobes.

Designed for everyday comfort, ROTEMIT features an FF BLAST™ midsole that offers lightweight cushioning and exceptional responsiveness. The outsole, inspired by original 1980s court shoes, has been reimagined with an ASICS-developed rubber compound in the forefoot, delivering enhanced grip, durability, and stability for all-day wear.

Bringing together archival inspiration, premium craftsmanship, and modern performance, ROTEMIT reflects Onitsuka Tiger’s continued evolution of its sporting heritage into contemporary lifestyle design.

Website link: https://www.onitsukatiger.com/in/en-in/