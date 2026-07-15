Livasa Hospitals Strengthens Digital Transformation Journey with the Appointment of Bhoopendra Solanki as Chief Information Officer

Mohali, Punjab, India

As healthcare rapidly evolves through digital technologies, artificial intelligence and connected care, hospitals are increasingly investing in technology to enhance clinical outcomes, improve patient safety and deliver seamless care experiences. Reinforcing its commitment to building a future-ready healthcare network, Livasa Hospitals has appointed Mr. Bhoopendra Solanki as its Chief Information Officer (CIO).

Mr. Anurag Yadav, CEO, Livasa Hospitals along with Mr. Bhoopendra Solanki, CIO, Livasa Hospitals

The appointment comes at a significant stage in Livasa Hospitals’ growth journey as the network expands its regional footprint across North India while strengthening its digital capabilities. With technology becoming central to every aspect of healthcare-from diagnostics and clinical decision-making to patient engagement, cybersecurity and hospital operations, Livasa is making strategic investments to build an integrated, intelligent and patient-centric healthcare ecosystem.

An alumnus of IIM Calcutta, Mr. Solanki brings over 25 years of experience in healthcare information technology and digital transformation. He has held senior technology leadership positions at Sakra World Hospital, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Medanta – The Medicity and Fortis Healthcare Ltd.

Over the course of his career, he has successfully led enterprise-wide digital transformation across multi-hospital networks and greenfield healthcare projects. His expertise spans Hospital Information Systems (HIS), PACS, ERP, SAP S/4HANA, cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, CRM platforms, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Internet of Things (IoT), data analytics and digital patient engagement platforms.

He has also led the implementation of Electronic Medical Records (EMR/EHR), Patient and Doctor Mobile Applications, Patient Portals, Telemedicine and Remote Care solutions, helping healthcare organisations improve efficiency, strengthen clinical workflows and enhance patient experience. Mr. Solanki is also an author and thought leader, contributing to discussions on healthcare technology and digital innovation.

Welcoming him to Livasa Hospitals, Mr. Anurag Yadav, Chief Executive Officer, Livasa Hospitals, said, “Healthcare is undergoing one of its biggest transformations, with technology becoming a critical enabler of better clinical outcomes, safer care and enhanced patient experience. As Livasa Hospitals continues its growth journey, building a robust digital ecosystem is a strategic priority for us. Bhoopendra’s rich experience in leading technology transformation across some of India’s premier healthcare institutions will help us accelerate this journey and create an integrated, secure and future-ready healthcare network.”

As Chief Information Officer, Mr. Solanki will lead Livasa Hospitals’ enterprise technology strategy and digital transformation roadmap. He will oversee the development of an integrated technology ecosystem across the network, with a focus on strengthening IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, data governance, AI-led innovation, automation and digital platforms that improve operational efficiency, clinical outcomes and patient engagement.

His appointment reflects Livasa Hospitals’ continued investment in leadership, innovation and technology as the Group expands its regional footprint and advances its vision of delivering world-class healthcare closer to the communities it serves.