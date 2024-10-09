AiDash Expands Leadership with Key Appointments in India and Globally Amid Rapid Growth

Bengaluru, India , 9th October, 2024: AiDash, an enterprise SaaS company making critical infrastructure industries climate adaptive and resilient with satellites and AI, has announced the expansion of its leadership team with several key appointments both in India and abroad.

AiDash has welcomed Mrigank Shekhar as the Head of Product and Engineering for BNGAI – a fast-growing Biodiversity Net Gain solution. Prior to AiDash, Mrigank worked as the Chief Product Officer at Niyo, co-founded a consumer lending startup, Quiklo, and held senior engineering roles at RSA Security. An IIT Delhi alumnus with extensive expertise in product innovation and development, Mrigank’s leadership will play a pivotal role as AiDash continues to scale. He will be based in Bengaluru.

“AiDash brings the power of cutting-edge satellite and AI technology to help solve some of the biggest sustainability challenges that the world faces today,” says Mrigank. “I am passionate about building innovative products, which can help our future generations enjoy a greener and more secure future.”

Rahul Saxena, CPTO and co-founder of AiDash, expressed his excitement about Mrigank joining the team, stating, “Mrigank has had an outstanding career building large-scale enterprise products and leading engineering processes. His expertise will be instrumental as we continue to build world-class, satellite-first AI products to achieve climate-resiliency, sustainability, and biodiversity goals globally. We’re excited for him to lead this transformation.”

Company Adds More Top Talent to Global Team

In addition to Mrigank’s appointment, AiDash has strengthened its leadership team with strategic hires, including Samantha Hamlin (formerly of Cruise, Salesforce, LinkedIn, Facebook and Hewlett-Packard) as Chief People Officer, Angela Shi (formerly of Menlo Security, Wonolo, Turner Impact Capital, Barclays Capital, and Deutsche Bank) as Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis, and Gaurav Bawa (formerly of Balbix, Oracle, and NetSuite) as Head of Engineering, Platform, among others.

These additions reinforce AiDash’s commitment to driving innovation and scaling its operations both in India and globally as part of its ambitious growth plans. AiDash is witnessing significant demand for its biodiversity net gain solution in the UK, as well as its vegetation management and climate resilience products in the US, Australia and Europe. With these wide-ranging recruitments, AiDash is poised to lead the global market in climate technology solutions, further solidifying its position as a trailblazer in the AI and satellite technology sector.