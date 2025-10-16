AISECT Expands Global Skill Development Footprint with Strategic Partnerships in Kenya

Bhopal, India October 2025: AISECT, India’s most diversified social enterprise in skill development, higher education, financial inclusion, and ICT-based services, has taken another decisive step in its global outreach by forging multiple strategic collaborations in Kenya aimed at transforming the region’s skill training landscape.

A high-level delegation comprising Mr. Mukesh Sharma, Vice President – International Division, Mr. Abhishek Gupta, General Manager, and Mr. Eric Muchoki, AISECT Kenya Resident Manager, embarked on a multi-city visit to Kenya to establish institutional linkages that will strengthen Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), enhance digital empowerment, and build long-term education pathways across Africa.

Landmark MoUs Signed

During the visit, AISECT signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with four prominent institutions:

Lang’ata Technical Vocational College (TVC) – Committed to promoting collaborative activities in academic areas of mutual interest based on equality and reciprocity.

Don Bosco Development Outreach Network (DB BON) – A partnership focusing on community-based skill building and vocational training.

Royal International College (ROICO) – Strengthening industry-relevant training programs.

Lukenya University – Advancing academic exchange and capacity building.

Under these agreements, the institutions will jointly work on short-term TVET skilling programs, joint certification initiatives, IT infrastructure development, faculty development, student and academic exchange programs, and skill training via AISECT’s e-learning platform – www.aisectlearn.com (AISECT Learn). A knowledge partnership for both virtual and offline content delivery will also be established to ensure flexibility and wider reach.

Speaking about the collaborations, Dr. Siddharth Chaturvedi, Executive Vice President, AISECT, said: “This collaboration is about building bridges between continents through skills, knowledge, and opportunity. Kenya’s vibrant youth have the potential to become innovators and change-makers, and our role is to provide them with the tools, technology, and training to shape their own future. By combining AISECT’s four decades of expertise with Kenya’s dynamic TVET ecosystem, we aim to create pathways that lead directly from learning to livelihoods, ensuring sustainable growth for individuals and communities alike.”

In addition to the MoU signings, the delegation visited several prestigious institutions to explore future collaboration opportunities, including:

Bandari Maritime Academy, Mombasa

Technical University of Mombasa

Kiambu National Polytechnic

Kaimosi Friends University

Murang’a County Government Office

Nairobi Polytechnic University

These partnerships aim to replicate AISECT’s India-tested, skill-based education model in Africa by integrating digital learning platforms, practical training modules, and sustainable capacity building to create a job-ready workforce. The ultimate goal is to empower Kenyan youth with industry-relevant skills, boost employability, and contribute to the country’s socio-economic progress.