Knight Frank India Strengthens Leadership in Facilities and Asset Management Services

Mumbai, October 16th, 2025: Knight Frank India today announced the appointment of Ram Devagiri as Senior Executive Director, Facilities and Asset Management Services (FAMS) and Pawan Koyal as Executive Director and Head, Facilities and Asset Management Services, marking a significant strengthening of its leadership team within this fast-growing business vertical. This strategic move underscores Knight Frank’s continued commitment to building depth and expertise in Facilities and Asset Management — a segment that is increasingly critical in shaping integrated corporate real estate solutions for clients across India.

Ram Devagiri, who returns to Knight Frank for his second tenure, brings over four decades of global experience across India and Australia in property and facilities management. Known for his strategic foresight and operational leadership, Ram has led large-scale portfolios of over 200 million sq ft and successfully driven business transformation, service excellence, and client-centric delivery across geographies.

Pawan Koyal, joining as Executive Director – Head, Facilities and Asset Management Services, brings more than 25 years of extensive experience across India and the Middle East in facilities management, procurement, and operational strategy. Having held leadership positions with global firms including such as ABN AMRO, and Dubai Holding, Pawan’s expertise lies in driving innovation, efficiency, and sustainability within large-scale operations. Commenting on the appointments, Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India, said, “The addition of Ram and Pawan marks a strategic move to create a very formidable team of experts with deep industry experience and proven leadership. Their combined expertise will bring renewed focus, operational excellence, and innovation to our Facilities and Asset Management business. We believe this will give our already strong platform an orbital push, propelling it to new levels of performance and client value.”

Together, Ram and Pawan will lead the next phase of growth for Knight Frank’s Facilities and Asset Management Services, focusing on strategic expansion, operational excellence, and enhanced client delivery.

Ram Devagiri – Senior Executive Director, Facilities and Asset Management Services, Knight Frank India, “I am delighted to return to Knight Frank at an exciting juncture in its growth journey. The Facilities and Asset Management business today stands at the intersection of innovation, client experience, and sustainability. My focus will be on strengthening our operational foundations, enhancing service quality, and building a culture that delivers lasting value to our clients. With the team’s exceptional capabilities and Knight Frank’s trusted legacy, I look forward to leading the business into its next phase of expansion and excellence.” On his appointment, Pawan Koyal – Executive Director and Head – Facilities and Asset Management Services, Knight Frank India said, “I am excited to join Knight Frank and contribute to a business that has consistently demonstrated leadership and integrity in the real estate services space. Facilities Management today demands agility, technology integration, and deep client understanding — areas I am passionate about driving. Our goal will be to elevate operational standards, optimise service delivery, and create scalable, future-ready solutions that redefine the client experience.”

With these appointments, Knight Frank India reinforces its position as a trusted partner in integrated real estate services, delivering end-to-end solutions that combine global standards with local insights.