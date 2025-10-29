Akasa Air celebrates World Sustainability Day, showcasing deep-rooted commitment to responsible aviation

October 29th, 2025: On World Sustainability Day, Akasa Air, India’s fastest-growing airline, reaffirmed its commitment to responsible aviation, demonstrating that conscious choices and innovation can drive measurable environmental impact.

With sustainability embedded in its DNA since inception, Akasa Air has implemented initiatives that go beyond compliance, setting new benchmarks for eco-conscious operations.

A sustainable fleet management strategy to lower environmental impact

Akasa Air’s brand new 737 MAX fleet is central to its mission of becoming an environmentally progressive airline, boasting the youngest and greenest fleet in Indian skies. Powered by CFM International LEAP-1B engines and advanced technology winglets, the 737 MAX delivers impressive fuel efficiency, reducing fuel use and emissions by 20% compared to older aircraft. Additionally, the Boeing 737 is designed to be quieter, with a 50% smaller noise footprint, while also offering 20% lower airframe maintenance costs, further enhancing its sustainability and operational efficiency.

Further, through smart fleet management, efficient resource use, and thoughtful partnerships, the airline has already saved over 4,80,000 litres of water till date

Pioneering change through conservation

Akasa Air broke convention by being the first Indian airline to forgo ceremonial water cannon salutes at route inaugurations, a long-standing practice that no longer align with modern sustainability goals.

Innovating for efficiency

Akasa Air has partnered with OpenAirlines to implement SkyBreathe®, the innovative solution to optimise its fuel management and carbon footprint while driving efficiency in its flight operations. The analytics-led solution will enable the airline to analyze flight data in a more precise manner and identify fuel-optimising opportunities.

Adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs) at airports

Akasa Air continues to scale up the use of electric vehicles (EVs) for passenger and baggage transportation at airports. By replacing conventional, fossil-fuel-based vehicles with EVs, the airline is actively reducing its carbon footprint on the ground and contributing to cleaner airport environments.

E-Waste management with eNamo

Akasa Air’s philosophy of sustainability extends well beyond the skies. Akasa Air has collaborated with eNamo to establish dedicated e-waste collection booths for its employees. The initiative ensures the responsible recycling of batteries and electronic components, helping divert waste from landfills and avoid additional carbon emissions.

A first-of-its-kind uniform with an equal focus on sustainability and comfort

Sustainability is integral to Akasa Air’s employee experience. Crew trousers and jackets are crafted from recycled polyester fabric derived from marine waste plastic bottles, while the ground services team trousers are made using recycled materials, combining functionality, style, and environmental responsibility.

Akasa Air also collaborated with uppercase to develop sustainable travel gear exclusively for its crew, manufactured from RCS-certified recycled materials and designed to minimise carbon footprint.

Use of responsible products and practices

Committed to reducing environmental impact in daily operations, Akasa Air has replaced several paper products used in flight, with sustainable and recyclable alternatives. For instance, the previously used virgin, bleached-to-white paper in the lavatories has been replaced with bleach-free, recycled paper. All perishable meal packaging is 100 per cent recyclable and made from paper ethically sourced from sustainably grown crops which are manufactured without bleach or optical brightening agents (OBA). The airline also uses biodegradable wooden cutlery on board.

Waste Management and eco-conscious operations

With respect to sustainable waste disposal methods, since its inception, Akasa Air has been industry leading in instituting best practices in waste management across operations with the usage of biodegradable bags and waste management products. The plastic zip lock bag being used for the Café Akasa menu has been discontinued. The airline’s offices, stations, and training centres are administratively guided to follow sustainable practices such as reduced paper and single-use plastic usage; LED lighting, and reusable products in common areas such as pantries. Moreover, Akasa Air Learning Academy in Gurugram is equipped with a Sewage treatment plan (STP) and the recycled water is used for horticulture.

Akasa Air is committed to its agenda of being the most environmentally progressive airline and shall continue to introduce many more initiatives that align with its mission to connect people and destinations in a way that supports a more sustainable and eco-friendly aviation industry.

Akasa Experience

Akasa Air’s empathetic and youthful personality, employee-friendly culture, customer-service philosophy, and tech-led approach have made it the airline of choice for millions of customers. Since its inception, Akasa Air has redefined flying in India with its multiple industry-first and customer-friendly offerings. Its brand-new fleet provides ample legroom and enhanced comfort and comes with USB ports in the majority of aircraft, allowing passengers to charge their gadgets and devices on the go. Café Akasa, the airline’s onboard meal service, offers an assortment of healthy and delectable meals, including festive menus and industry-first options such as Kombucha, to offer customers an indulgent gourmet experience in the skies.Pets on Akasa allows customers to travel with their pets in the cabin or to carry them in cargo based on their weight. Akasa Air offers over 25+ ancillary products to deliver on its promise of exceptional customer service, such as Akasa GetEarly, Seat & Meal Deal, Extra Seat and Akasa Holidays, which offer personalisation that is second to none. Consistently enhancing the cabin experience for its customers, Akasa has launched several industry-firsts such as SkyScore by Akasa, SkyLights and QuietFlights.