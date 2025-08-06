Child Care Aware of Missouri Welcomes New Technology Partner

TOOTRiS acquires WorkLife Systems, a trusted software solution provider to the nonprofit for more than two decades.

(St. Louis, Mo., August 6, 2025) Child Care Aware of Missouri (CCAMO) recently entered a new era in technology and service with the adoption of TOOTRiS, the nation’s largest and most comprehensive child care platform and services provider, following its acquisition of longtime software partner WorkLife Systems (WLS). CCAMO partnered with WLS, which supports Child Care Resource & Referral (CCR&R) agencies across the country, for over two decades.

CCAMO will accelerate its technological capabilities with TOOTRiS, which relies on cutting-edge automation, real-time availability tools, and a streamlined payment processing platform. This strategic transition also opens pathways for innovative public-private partnerships to better support communities seeking child care solutions for the workforce. TOOTRiS and WLS joined forces to make high-quality child care more accessible, affordable, and equitable by empowering the agencies that support families and child care providers.

“The integration of these two established providers represents a strategic alignment of technological innovation and community-based expertise,” said Robin Phillips, CEO of Child Care Aware of Missouri. “We’re excited to partner with TOOTRiS to better serve families and continue driving positive change in the child care industry.”

In recognition of her leadership in creating innovative strategies to address the child care crisis, Phillips has been invited by TOOTRiS to speak at its “Wind Beneath Your Wings” summit in San Diego, California from September 8-10. She will join other national CCR&R leaders to discuss cutting-edge approaches on how to navigate funding uncertainties by offering real-world strategies for evolving service models and sustaining community impact.

“It’s inspiring to see transformative leadership in motion! Building on a decades-strong partnership we look forward to a bold new chapter for Missouri’s Child Care infrastructure,” said Alessandra Lezama, CEO of TOOTRiS. “By uniting CCAMO’s deep-rooted community expertise with TOOTRiS’ groundbreaking technology, we are accelerating the movement toward universal access to affordable, high-quality Child Care. Together, we’re building the foundation for a stronger workforce, thriving families, and resilient communities.”

Founded in 1999, CCAMO is a statewide nonprofit that focuses on a comprehensive early childhood education experience through impactful programs and partnerships. The organization’s services include workforce development, child care business supports, advocacy and policy work, and its new Child Care Keeps Missouri Working, a regional campaign offering concierge solutions to businesses undergoing employee recruitment and retention challenges due to the overwhelming shortage of quality child care options. For more information, call (314) 535-1458 or visit www.mochildcareaware.org.