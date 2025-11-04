Ambuja Cements Supports a Mother’s Dream: Tara Devi’s Inspiring Journey

Himachal Pradesh, 04th November 2025: Ambuja Cements, the cement and building materials company of the diversified Adani Portfolio, has long been committed to nurturing stories of resilience through its CSR programmes. One such story is that of Tara Devi, a determined mother from Banjan village in Himachal Pradesh. When she joined a Self-Help Group in 2020, her goal was simple yet profound: to build financial security for her family. Over time, she stepped into a leadership role within her Federation, guiding other women to find their confidence and independence.

Her elder son, Gaurav, achieved a remarkable milestone in 2025 by clearing NEET with the 31st rank in the state. But the joy of his success came with a heavy burden—the steep cost of medical education. Feeling the weight of this challenge, Tara shared her struggle at a Federation meeting. In an inspiring show of solidarity, the women collectively extended an interest-free loan of ₹1 lakh, enabling Gaurav to chase his dream of becoming a doctor. They also pledged to support other SHG families facing similar hurdles, reinforcing the power of women-led communities.

This story is more than just a success for one family; it is a testament to what women can achieve when given support, guidance, and opportunities. Through SHGs, financial literacy programmes, and leadership development, Ambuja Cements continues to empower women like Tara, creating ripples of hope and progress across communities.