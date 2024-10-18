Kotak Mahindra Bank to Acquire Standard Chartered Bank, India’s Personal Loan Book

Bengaluru, October 18, 2024: Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (“KMBL”) today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the Personal Loan book (“Proposed Transaction”) of Standard Chartered Bank, India, further strengthening its position in the Retail Credit market.

As of September 30, 2024, Proposed Transaction comprises a total loan outstanding of around ₹4,100 crore (equivalent to ~$490 million). The Proposed Transaction consists of loans classified as “Standard Loans” as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines. The transaction is expected to be completed over the next three months, subject to regulatory and other approvals and the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions and KMBL will acquire the loan book, which will be outstanding closer to the completion date.

This acquisition aligns with KMBL’s strategy to transform for scale and focus on customer-centric growth. The high-quality loan book from Standard Chartered Bank allows KMBL to build on its strength in the affluent customer segment and further reinforces its leadership in the retail lending space.

KMBL aims to leverage its technology expertise and quality customer service to ensure a seamless transition for existing Standard Chartered Bank Personal Loan customers, maintaining the high standards both institutions are known for.