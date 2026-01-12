Festival, Fun and Masti in &TV’s Gharwali Pedwali

Makar Sankranti celebrations in &TV’s supernatural Horror Comedy show Gharwali Pedwali are all set to bring a heartwarming mix of laughter, emotions, and festive chaos! As Savi (Seerat Kapoor) gears up for her very first festival after marriage, Geeta Maa (Geeta Bisht) assigns her an important task making til ke laddoos and performing the pooja. But this is not just any ritual after the ceremony, Savi will be handed the Ghar ki Chaabiyan, a symbol of trust and her new household responsibilities. However, things might not go as smoothly as planned! A nervous Savi ends up creating more confusion than celebration, while Latika (Priyamvada Kant) starts feeling the sting of her old insecurities. With laddoos, rivalry, and laughter all in the mix, what will happen when Savi’s big moment arrives? Will she prove herself worthy of the ghar ki chaabiyan or will her festive fumble turn the day upside down?

Talking about shooting the track, Seerat Kapoor, who plays Savi, shares, “This track is especially close to my heart because it beautifully portrays a moment every new bride experiences the pressure and pride of being handed the ghar ki chaabiyan. It’s not just a bunch of keys; it is a symbol of trust, belonging, and responsibility. Filming these scenes was such a joy! The entire set was full of festive cheer from the colourful decorations to everyone dressed in traditional outfits. We could not stop laughing during the laddoo sequence, especially when they turned out rock-hard! It reminded me of my childhood when I helped my mom make til ke laddoos, and sometimes they would end up just as tough! Shooting this brought back those fond memories of fun, laughter, and togetherness. For me, Makar Sankranti has always been about warmth, positivity, and family bonding and our Gharwali Pedwali episode truly captures that spirit.” Adding to that, Priyamvada Kant aka Latika, says, “The ghar ki chaabi sequence was one of my favourites to shoot because it brought out both the fun and emotional sides of Latika. There were so many spontaneous laughs between takes Seerat and I kept teasing each other the whole time! The energy on set was so lively; it honestly felt like we were celebrating a real Makar Sankranti. We even made some funny social media reels in between shots one where we both dressed up almost identically by coincidence and ended up turning it into a fun ‘twinning’ dance reel! Everyone on set was in splits watching us groove together. Moments like these make shooting such festive tracks even more enjoyable.”

