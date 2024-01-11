Hyderabad, 11th January, 2024: Amazon Web Services (AWS) India Private Limited today announced that it has completed the renovation of the Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Shabad mandal[1], Telangana, and handed it over to the local community. This initiative was undertaken as part of the AWS In Communities program, which aims to make a positive impact on communities, especially in regions where AWS operates. The renovation of the PHC will benefit more than 35,000 people who visit the centre each year from villages in and around Shabad mandal, to avail services ranging from maternity and immunization, to out-patient services and emergency treatment.

The renovated building of the healthcare centre, complete with new physical infrastructure and upgraded medical equipment, was inaugurated on January 10, 2024, in the presence of dignitaries, including Dr Venkateswara Rao, DMHO; Anuradha, MPDO; Dr Damodar, Deputy DMHO; Appala Naidu, MRO; Subramaneswari, Sarpanch; Dr Srinivas Rao, Medical Officer, Shahbad; Mr. Kevin Miller, Vice President – Data Centre Operations, AWS; and Mr. Saji P.K., Director – Data Center Operations, Asia Pacific, Japan and China, AWS.

The renovation and repair of the healthcare centre included a complete overhaul of all the rooms in the centre, the construction of a waiting hall, toilets, and a parking area adjoining the health centre. It also included waterproofing the entire health centre to protect the building from damage and give it an extended life, giving the centre’s interiors and exterior a fresh, new look, and providing furniture. AWS has also supplied essentials to the centre, including baby warmers, wheelchairs, and medical equipment such as sterilisers, blood pressure monitoring machines, and nebulisers, among others. AWS India undertook the renovation work of the healthcare centre with support from SEARCH, a local nonprofit organisation.

Dr Venkateswara Rao, DMHO; said, “It is wonderful to witness the commitment shown by AWS in helping to improve the quality of life in our communities. Last month, AWS completed the renovation and beautification of the Telangana State Model School (TSMS) at Shabad, providing students with a conducive environment for education. Now, the renovated PHC will provide quality and timely healthcare to approximately 3000 people who visit this centre monthly. This is a big step towards maintaining community health and ensuring that quality healthcare is accessible to all.”

The renovation of the healthcare centre at Shabad adds to the multiple initiatives already undertaken by AWS in Telangana’s Rangareddy district, such as the renovation of government schools, Anganwadi centres (rural childcare centre),and the launch of AWS Think Big Spaces in multiple parts of the district including Nednur, Meerkhanpet, Kandukur, and Shabad mandals.