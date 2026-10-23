From No Portfolio to 1,000+ Clients: Kavita Saxena’s Journey of Building DigiSparsh Marketing

Mumbai: What began without an established portfolio or an inherited business legacy has today grown into a decade-strong digital marketing agency. Kavita Saxena, a first-generation woman entrepreneur and Founder of DigiSparsh Marketing, has built an organisation with over 18 team members, serving more than 1,000 customers across industries.

Having started her professional journey at the age of 16, Kavita gained experience across multiple industries and international markets before embarking on her entrepreneurial journey. However, establishing her own agency came with an unexpected challenge.

When she approached prospective clients, the first question was often, “Can we see your portfolio?”

She had none.

Instead of allowing that to stop her, Kavita began building her portfolio one project at a time, earning client trust through consistent work, commitment and results.

One of the most significant aspects of her journey has been the people who helped build DigiSparsh. Her first team member, Purva, joined as an all-rounder, handling multiple responsibilities during the agency’s early days. A decade later, Purva continues to be one of the strongest pillars of the organisation.

Several other team members have also remained associated with DigiSparsh for more than five years, contributing to the company’s growth through both successful and challenging periods.

The COVID-19 pandemic became one of the toughest chapters in the agency’s journey. With business opportunities severely affected, the company faced considerable uncertainty. However, the commitment and support of its team helped DigiSparsh navigate this difficult period.

Today, DigiSparsh Marketing operates across four core verticals – graphic designing and branding, website designing and development, social media management, and search engine optimisation (SEO). With a presence in Mumbai and Dubai, the agency focuses on combining creativity, strategy and technology to help businesses strengthen their digital presence.

Over the last ten years, DigiSparsh has evolved from a small entrepreneurial venture into a growing agency serving businesses across sectors.

For Kavita, however, the biggest achievement goes beyond client numbers or business expansion. It lies in building an organisation where people grow together, relationships are valued and team members remain committed to a shared vision.

As DigiSparsh Marketing marks its ten-year milestone, the company is looking towards its next phase of growth, with a focus on emerging technologies, strategic marketing solutions and long-term client partnerships.

Kavita’s journey reflects the determination of a first-generation entrepreneur who started without a portfolio but built a brand through perseverance, trust and teamwork.

From one entrepreneur’s vision to a team of 18+ professionals and over 1,000 customers served, DigiSparsh Marketing’s story is ultimately one of people, resilience and the power of building something together.

About DigiSparsh Marketing

DigiSparsh Marketing is a Mumbai- and Dubai-based digital marketing and creative agency founded by Kavita Saxena. The company provides branding, graphic designing, website development, social media management, SEO and performance marketing services.

Website: www.digisparsh.com Founder: Kavita Saxena