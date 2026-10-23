Rudra Solar Dryer Users Report 439% Rise in Average Daily Income Across 40+ Indian Cities

Ahmedabad, India | 22 October, 026 : For many small food and agricultural producers in India, drying is a bottleneck. Open-air drying depends on the weather, demands long hours and can expose produce to dust and quality loss. An impact assessment of Rudra Solar Energy’s solar drying solutions suggests that moving to a solar-based approach has made a measurable difference for the micro-entrepreneurs surveyed.

The assessment, conducted with Upaya Social Ventures and Social Lens, covered micro-entrepreneurs across more than 40 cities in India who have been associated with Rudra Solar Energy for an average of one year. Data was collected through telephone interviews using KoBoToolbox, at a 95% confidence level and an 8% margin of error.

Income and time

On average, respondents reported that daily income rose from ₹561 before using a solar dryer to ₹3,025 afterwards, an increase of 439%. Average household income rose 275%, from ₹14,583 to ₹54,836 per month. Overall, 90% reported an increase in monthly income.

Time savings were also significant: 93% said they save four to six or more hours every day. In addition, 92% reported improved product quality, and 90% said they were satisfied with the product and after-sales service.

Why solar drying matters

Solar dryers use sunlight as the energy source and dry produce with naturally heated air, which helps keep food clean and safe and preserves taste, colour and nutrition. Rudra Solar Energy describes the value chain this way: solar energy powers the process, natural drying preserves nutrients and quality, better grade and longer shelf life add value, and reduced waste supports higher profit.

All respondents (100%) reported a positive environmental impact.

Beyond income

The study also looked at wider effects. Overall, 84% said they feel more financially stable, including 48% who feel much more stable, and 84% said they save money regularly. Respondents also reported improvements in living standards (98%), food security (93%), savings (90%), children’s education (89%) and health and well-being (84%). Further, 90% reported growth in skills and confidence across business management, financial management, marketing and sales, product quality management and digital technology use.

Women made up 55% of the entrepreneurs surveyed, and 93% said the work helps them achieve personal and business goals. Some 89% said they would recommend Rudra to others.

Reading the results

The findings are based on self-reported responses, and individual outcomes will vary with factors such as product, location, market access and scale of operation. Not every respondent reported a gain: 11% said their financial stability was unchanged and 5% said it was less stable.

Relevance for farmers and food businesses

The results may interest farmers, Farmer Producer Organisations, Self-Help Groups, MSMEs, food processors and rural entrepreneurs who are looking to add value to produce, reduce dependence on weather and build more stable earnings through solar food drying.

Learn more

Readers interested in Rudra Solar Energy’s solar drying solutions can visit www.rudrasolarenergy.com or write to sales@rudrasolarenergy.com .

About Rudra Solar Energy

Rudra Solar Energy is an Indian company offering solar drying solutions for micro-entrepreneurs, with a focus on enabling better livelihoods through clean, sunlight-based drying. Its solutions are designed to dry food naturally while preserving taste, colour and nutrition.