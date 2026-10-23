HeyVoli Kicks Off $500K Pre-Seed to Launch AI-Powered Healthcare Infrastructure

Bengaluru, India – October 22, 2026 – HeyVoli has announced a $500,000 pre-seed funding round to develop AI-powered healthcare solutions. This Bengaluru-based healthtech startup emerges to solve the industry’s interoperability crisis by building the connective intelligence layer that allows medical systems to finally communicate.

Founded in 2023, HeyVoli is entering the healthtech sector with a focus on leveraging artificial intelligence to streamline healthcare operations. The company plans to use the pre-seed funds to accelerate the development of its AI-Powered solutions, which promise to revolutionize the way healthcare providers interact with patients and manage data.

The funding round comes at a time when the healthcare industry is increasingly adopting digital technologies to meet growing demands for efficiency and improved service delivery. HeyVoli’s approach seeks to address key challenges in healthcare, including data management, patient engagement, and operational efficiency.

According to the World Health Organization, global healthcare spending was expected to reach over $10 trillion by 2022, projecting an average employer-sponsored medical cost increase of 9.0% to 10.2% globally for 2027. driving the need for innovative solutions that can reduce costs and enhance quality of care. HeyVoli’s solutions are designed to integrate seamlessly with existing healthcare systems, offering scalable and cost-effective improvements.

HeyVoli CEO, AKANSHA JALAN, emphasized the importance of innovation in healthcare, stating, “Our mission is to harness the power of AI to transform the fragmented healthcare infrastructure globally. This funding will enable us to develop solutions that will help healthcare providers deliver better care more efficiently.”

The pre-seed round is expected to be backed by several angel investors and venture capitalists focused on healthtech innovation. HeyVoli aims to deploy its AI-Powered solutions in pilot programs across select healthcare facilities within the next year.

The healthtech sector has been experiencing significant growth, with the global market projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of15% from 2021 to 2028. This growth is driven by the increasing adoption of digital health technologies, including telemedicine, electronic health records, and AI-based applications. HeyVoli is poised to capture substantial market share by offering solutions that address critical issues in healthcare delivery.

One key area of focus for HeyVoli is enhancing patient engagement, which is increasingly recognized as a crucial component of effective healthcare. By using AI to analyze patient data and provide personalized recommendations, HeyVoli’s solutions aim to empower patients with timely information and support, ultimately leading to better health outcomes and increased patient satisfaction.

Additionally, HeyVoli is addressing the challenge of data silos in healthcare, where critical information is often trapped within disparate systems. The company’s AI technology facilitates seamless data integration, enabling healthcare providers to access comprehensive patient records and make informed decisions quickly. This capability is particularly significant in emergency situations, where timely access to complete patient information can be lifesaving.

HeyVoli is also committed to ensuring that its solutions adhere to the highest standards of data privacy and security. With growing concerns around data breaches and patient privacy, the company has implemented robust security protocols to protect sensitive health information, instilling confidence in both healthcare providers and patients.

As HeyVoli prepares to launch its pilot programs, the company is building strategic partnerships with leading healthcare institutions to test and refine its AI-Powered solutions. These collaborations will provide valuable insights and feedback, helping HeyVoli to optimize its offerings and demonstrate the tangible benefits of its technology in real-world settings.

The company will utilize the $500K injection to initiate pilot programs across select high-volume healthcare facilities over the next 06 months. These strategic partnerships will serve as real-world proving grounds, demonstrating how interconnected systems can lower overhead costs while dramatically improving patient survival rates and overall health outcomes.

About HeyVoli:

HeyVoli is building AI-Powered infrastructure for connected healthcare systems. Its platform is designed to connect healthcare data, workflows, systems, and intelligence through an interoperable architecture that enables organizations to operate with greater coordination, visibility, and intelligence.

Contact:

Name: Team HeyVoli

Email: pr@heyvoli.com

Website: www.heyvoli.com