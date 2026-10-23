AAFT Online Launches AI-Powered Personalization in Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics Diploma

22 October 2026 : AAFT Online is now bringing smarter, more personal learning to professionals who want to choose nutrition as their future. Their Diploma in Applied Nutrition now blends clinical training with AI in nutrition, so learners can prepare for a fast-changing wellness industry.

The one-year diploma program from AAFT Online is built for people who want a practical online dietician course. Learners can gain skills in clinical nutrition, personalized meal planning, wellness program design, nutrition counselling, use of AI in nutrition, and digital branding. Besides, the course format mixes live interactive classes, personal mentorship, project-based learning, and recorded sessions for easy revision, so that’s a win-win for young learners on every front.

​What Will Learners Study?

The curriculum for the applied nutrition course includes 12 projects, 160+ lectures, and 300+ learning hours. It moves from nutrition basics, food science, and nutritional biochemistry to therapeutic nutrition, public health nutrition, and diet planning across the life cycle. Besides, the course roadmap shows the balance in numbers. AI for Nutrition Professionals runs 5 lectures, and Therapeutic Nutrition adds 11 lectures.

With a dedicated module, the online dietician course shows how technology supports modern practice, and by the end, learners also receive a Digital Nutrition Toolkit with consultation forms, assessment templates, diet planning templates, and client tracking formats. So, it becomes a hands-on way to practice applied nutrition from day one.

Who Is Guiding the Learners?

The course mentor is Ishi Khosla, a clinical nutritionist with 30+ years of experience, the founder of Whole Foods India, and a pioneer of the Celiac Society of India. Her faculty team brings an average of 13+ years of experience and a treasured trove of experience for young learners who want to learn from the best. A spokesperson from AAFT Online says: “Nutrition today is about the individual, not a cookie-cutter approach, and our diploma brings together clinical learning, personalized meal planning, and AI tools, so learners graduate with the confidence to guide real clients.”​

Which Industry Connections back the Program?

The diploma carries dual NSDC and CII certification, and AAFT Online is also recognized by FICCI and Skill India. Alumni work at Apollo Hospitals, VLCC Health Care, Curefit, and Nutricharge RCM. Both certificates are backed by a skill body under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. NSDC certification aligns learner skills with recognized industry standards, while the Confederation of Indian Industry is India’s largest industry association

Recruiters such as Fitpass, Diet Dekho, and Level Up for Women have also shared positive feedback for AAFT Online, and in addition to that, learners get the opportunity to join expert webinars, including a session on personalized nutrition beyond one-size-fits-all approaches.

What Career Opportunities Await Graduates?

Graduates can explore roles such as Wellness Coach, Diet Consultant, Nutrition Advisor, Supplement Advisor, Nutrition Therapist, Clinical Nutrition Assistant, Recovery Nutrition Assistant, and Nutrition Research Assistant. Moreover, the salary ranges from ₹2 LPA to ₹7 LPA, depending on the role, so the career and payout opportunities are also remarkable.

How Does Placement Support Work?

AAFT Online offers 100% placement assistance through a four-step Career Readiness program: resume building, personal branding, mock interviews, and placement assistance. The course page reports 20+ placement partners, 3,000+ placed learners, and alumni at 200+ companies.

Why Choose AAFT Online?

Here’s why you should choose AAFT Online for a Diploma in Applied Nutrition:

A 30+ year legacy that began in 1993, with 30K+ students trained

Dual NSDC and CII certification

Live expert-led classes with mentorship from working professionals.

Hybrid learning with recorded and live sessions, ideal for working professionals

100% placement assistance backed by the EDGE Program

4,400+ learners enrolled in this diploma, with a 4.3 rating from 340 reviews

How Can You Get Started?

Admission is merit-based, and the course fee also comes with flexible payment options. Are you all set to turn your passion for health into a profession? Apply now at AAFT Online or contact the admissions team directly!

Contact Info:

Website: https://aaftonline.com

Address: AAFT Online, Marwah Studios Complex, Sector 16A, Film City, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201301, India

Phone: 09240940944