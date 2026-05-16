

Batter Bar Debuts at CP67, Blending French Pastry Art with Modern Café Culture CP67, Mohali has welcomed Batter Bar, the celebrated French pastry and specialty coffee brand founded by pastry chef Abhinav Sundra. Known for its refined desserts, artisanal pastries, handcrafted coffees and warm café experience, the brand has launched its newest outlet at CP67, Sector 67, Mohali, further strengthening its presence in the Tricity.

What began as a home-based venture in 2020 has today evolved into one of the region’s most talked-about café brands. Founded by Abhinav Sundra, Batter Bar is deeply rooted in classical French pastry techniques and global culinary exposure. Abhinav pursued his professional training at The French Pastry School, Chicago, before working in Paris with the internationally acclaimed pastry house of Pierre Hermé.

After dedicating four years to building the brand and cultivating a loyal customer community, Batter Bar opened its first café in Sector 7, Chandigarh in August 2024. Since then, the café has become a preferred destination for dessert lovers, coffee enthusiasts and young professionals looking for an elevated yet welcoming café experience.

Sharing the story behind the brand, Abhinav Sundra said, “Batter Bar has always been far more than just a business for me. It was my father’s dream to create a space built around food, warmth and togetherness. That vision became the foundation of Batter Bar. Every dessert we create and every experience we curate carries that emotion forward.” Reflecting on his journey and connection with the city, Abhinav Sundra Said “My years in France had a huge influence on my understanding of pastry and café culture. Interestingly, the street where I lived in Paris was called Rue de Chandigarh, which always felt like a meaningful connection back home. Somewhere along the journey, I knew I wanted to bring that European café experience back to Chandigarh and the Tricity. CP67 felt like the perfect destination for that next chapter.”

Batter Bar is widely recognised for its French-style pastries, signature desserts, artisanal coffees and customised cakes. Among its standout creations is the Plaisir Sucré, a classic French petit gâteau featuring an indulgent combination of milk chocolate and hazelnut, reflecting the brand’s authentic French pastry roots.

Over time, the café has evolved into a vibrant community-led space where people come together to work, connect, celebrate and unwind over thoughtfully crafted food and coffee. Its youthful yet refined atmosphere has made it a favourite among the city’s growing café culture audience.

Speaking on the launch, Umang Jindal, CEO of Homeland Group, said, “We are delighted to welcome Batter Bar to the CP67 family. The brand represents a perfect blend of craftsmanship, authenticity and contemporary café culture, which aligns seamlessly with the lifestyle ecosystem we are curating at CP67. Batter Bar has already created a strong identity among consumers through its quality offerings and distinctive experience, and we are confident it will emerge as one of the key lifestyle destinations for the Tricity audience.”

Guided by its philosophy of ‘Baking happiness & pastries too’, Batter Bar aims to continue creating memorable experiences through artisanal baking, specialty coffee and heartfelt hospitality at its new CP67 outlet.