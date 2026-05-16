Mankind Pharma Unveils ‘Act at 30’ to Make Early Heart Screening a National Priority

New Delhi, May 16th, 2026: Mankind Pharma today launched “Act at 30 – It’s Time for a Heart Check,” a nationwide preventive health movement aimed at redefining when cardiovascular vigilance must begin, shifting the focus to age 30.

Emerging clinical evidence indicates that nearly one in four Indians aged 30–39 may already be hypertensive or pre-hypertensive, often without being aware of it until complications arise. Stress, rapid urbanisation, sedentary lifestyles, and genetic predisposition are accelerating the onset of cardiovascular risk, compressing what was once considered a middle-age condition into a much earlier phase of life.

A large-scale survey conducted by Mankind Pharma, capturing responses from over 20,000 healthcare professionals including general physicians, consulting physicians, and cardiologists across India, found that more than 90 percent of clinicians recommend initiating heart health screening from the age of 30. However, there is no widely adopted, standardised national protocol that clearly establishes age 30 as a preventive screening milestone.





“Act at 30” has been conceptualised to address this gap by encouraging individuals to undergo a baseline cardiovascular assessment at 30, enabling earlier detection and timely intervention. The initiative advocates a comprehensive first screening that includes evaluation of blood pressure, blood glucose, lipid levels, and obesity-related risk factors, helping identify early warning signs before they progress into serious conditions such as heart attacks, stroke, or kidney disease.

The scientific foundation of the initiative is reinforced by a peer-reviewed national paper published in The Journal of Clinical Hypertension, co-authored by leading cardiologists from across India, which supports the need to lower the screening threshold and prioritise early detection.

Since its rollout, the initiative has already demonstrated meaningful on-ground momentum. More than 100,000 individuals have been screened across parameters including blood pressure, ECG, and lipid profiles.

Commenting on the initiative, Sudipta Roy, Senior President – Sales and Marketing, Mankind Pharma Ltd, said:

“India’s cardiovascular risk is clearly shifting to younger age groups, but awareness and screening have not kept pace. Hypertension at 32 carries the same clinical consequences as at 52, yet it offers a far more meaningful window for early intervention and long-term risk reduction. The real challenge is that diagnosis is still happening too late. ‘Act at 30’ is about bringing that intervention point forward and making early screening a routine part of how individuals think about their health. In a context where nearly one in four adults in this age group may already be hypertensive without knowing it, early screening is no longer optional, it is essential.”

Dr. Uday M. Jadhav, Consultant, Cardiology and CardioVascular Imaging Department MGM New Bombay Hospital said, “India is witnessing a growing burden of early-onset hypertension and cardiovascular disease, particularly among adults under the age of 40. Despite this trend, most national screening programmes continue to focus on individuals above 40, leading to delayed diagnosis and missed opportunities for early intervention. Evidence now indicates that nearly 25% of Indian adults aged 30–39 is already hypertensive or pre-hypertensive, often alongside lifestyle-related risk factors such as chronic stress, unhealthy diets, physical inactivity, and obesity. There is an urgent need to lower the current screening threshold to age 30 and introduce first-time cardiovascular assessments, including blood pressure, glucose, lipid profiles, and obesity indicators at this stage. Implementing early screening, workplace wellness initiatives, and digital health platforms can significantly improve early detection, reduce disease burden, and enhance long-term health outcomes for the Indian population.”

Going forward, the initiative will expand through community and workplace screening programmes, development of a national consensus framework in collaboration with leading medical experts and sustained public engagement across digital and on-ground platforms.

Mankind Pharma aims to establish age 30 as a widely recognised preventive health checkpoint in India, encouraging earlier diagnosis, improving long-term outcomes, and contributing to the country’s broader efforts to manage non-communicable diseases.