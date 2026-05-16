Hypertension, a silent killer among youth in India: Experts, Kamineni doctors call for greater awareness on World Hypertension Day

Hyderabad, May 16, 2026: Hypertension, once considered a health condition largely associated with old age, is now increasingly being detected among individuals in the 20–30 age group, emerging as a major public health concern worldwide. According to global estimates, nearly 1.4 billion people are living with high blood pressure, but only one in four has the condition under control. In India, nearly 220 million people are estimated to suffer from hypertension, while only about 12 per cent have their blood pressure adequately managed. Recent studies have revealed alarming trends, indicating that one in every ten individuals in the 18–25 age group is already affected by hypertension. Cases are rising rapidly, particularly among urban youth exposed to prolonged work stress and unhealthy lifestyles. Medical experts also noted a growing prevalence of blood pressure-related disorders among children and teenagers globally.

Marking “World Hypertension Day”, Kamineni Hospitals, LB Nagar, organised a special awareness programme on Saturday under this year’s theme, “Controlling Hypertension Together”. Doctors highlighted the growing burden of hypertension among young adults due to modern lifestyle patterns, stress, sleep deprivation, and unhealthy dietary habits. They stressed that early detection, regular health check-ups, and lifestyle modifications can help prevent serious complications such as heart attacks and strokes.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamineni Hospitals Senior Consultant Cardiologist and HOD Dr. A. Ravikanth said that hypertension has become one of the fastest-growing health concerns among the younger population. “Excessive screen time, inadequate sleep, junk food consumption, high salt intake, chronic stress, work pressure, lack of physical activity, smoking, and alcohol consumption are contributing to increased blood pressure levels even before the age of 30. This, in turn, is raising the risk of heart attacks at a much younger age. Hypertension is often referred to as a ‘silent killer’ because it may not show symptoms in the early stages. It is also a major risk factor for heart disease, stroke, and kidney complications. Regular blood pressure monitoring and adoption of a healthy lifestyle are therefore essential,” he said.

Consultant interventional cardiologist Dr. G. Shiva Prasad said negligence towards hypertension could lead to severe cardiac complications at a young age. “Mental stress and anxiety are significantly affecting the health of today’s youth. Individuals with a family history of hypertension should remain particularly cautious. If detected early, hypertension can be effectively controlled through lifestyle changes and appropriate treatment. Greater awareness through collective efforts by families, doctors, and society is essential to tackle the condition effectively,” he noted.

Consultant cardiologist Dr. Shashidhar Madaka observed that despite millions of people suffering from hypertension globally, many remain unaware of their condition. “The increasing prevalence of hypertension among young people is a matter of serious concern. Engaging in at least 30–45 minutes of physical activity daily, reducing salt intake, ensuring adequate sleep, and managing stress can significantly lower the risk of hypertension. A healthy lifestyle remains the best defence against high blood pressure,” he said.