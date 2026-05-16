Egyptair celebrates 94 years in India with a grand industry evening in New Delhi; announces upcoming UNESCO collaboration.

New Delhi, May 16, 2026: Egypt’s national flag carrier, Egyptair, hosted a celebration evening in New Delhi to commemorate the airline’s 94th anniversary, bringing together 200+ distinguished guests including members of the travel trade fraternity, aviation leaders, corporate partners, diplomats, and distinguished guests.

The evening was hosted by Mr. Amr Aly, Country Manager, Egyptair, marking a significant milestone in the airline’s growing engagement with the Indian market, while also celebrating the deepening cultural, tourism, cinema, and aviation relationship between India and Egypt.

H.E. Kamel Galal, Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to India graced the occasion and addressed the gathering, highlighting the strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations across tourism, trade, connectivity, culture, and connectivity. The presence of the diplomatic community further underscored the growing strategic importance of India–Egypt relations and Egypt’s focus on India as a priority market.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Amr Aly, Country Manager, Egyptair, said:

“As Egyptair celebrates 94 years of global operations, India continues to remain one of our most valued and strategically important markets. This evening is not only a celebration of our legacy, but also of the growing friendship between India and Egypt and the continuous support we have received from our travel trade partners, industry stakeholders, and passengers over the years. As we move towards our 95th anniversary next year, we remain committed to strengthening connectivity, tourism, and cultural exchange between our two nations.”

During the evening, Egyptair also announced an upcoming collaboration with UNESCO focused on promoting cultural exchange and supporting initiatives around preservation of cultural heritage, biodiversity, and traditional practices. More details regarding the initiative are expected to be unveiled in the coming months.

The airline also felicitated and honoured its leading travel trade partners and industry associates for their continued contribution and support towards Egyptair’s growth and success in the Indian market.

The celebration comes at a significant time for Egyptair globally, as the airline continues its ambitious fleet modernisation and international expansion strategy. Earlier this year, Egyptair inducted its new Airbus A350-900 and Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, while also announcing plans to further expand its global network including new long-haul routes to Chicago and Los Angeles, in addition to new European connectivity such as Venice, alongside enhanced passenger experience initiatives as part of airline’s broader growth vision towards 2030.

With direct connectivity between both Delhi and Mumbai to Cairo, Egyptair continues to play a pivotal role in enhancing tourism, business travel, and people-to-people connections between India, Egypt, Africa, Europe, and beyond.