Delhi Medical Council Elections: Dr. Anirudh Lochan Announces Candidacy Focused on Transparent Healthcare Governance

Dr. Anirudh Lochan Announces Candidacy for Delhi Medical Council Elections: Championing Transparent, Inclusive Governance for Delhi’s Medical Fraternity

New Delhi, May 16, 2026 – Dr. Anirudh Lochan, Head of Department (HOD) for Respiratory Medicine and Critical Care at Jeevan Jyoti Hospital in Shahdara, Delhi, announced his candidacy for the Delhi Medical Council (DMC) elections scheduled for Sunday, May 31, 2026. Voting will occur at the DMC office in Shastri Park, Delhi, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, offering the medical community a pivotal opportunity to elect leaders committed to excellence and accountability.

Established in September 1998 under the Delhi Medical Council Act of 1997, the DMC stands as an autonomous statutory body tasked with regulating the practice of modern scientific medicine (allopathy) across the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi. As a vital regulatory bridge, it upholds professional standards, ensures ethical accountability, and fosters a robust healthcare ecosystem. The DMC’s 26-member Board of Governors comprises six nominated members, 11 elected by faculty from Delhi’s 11 teaching colleges, one elected by Delhi Medical Association members, and eight seats filled through open voting—making this election a cornerstone of democratic representation in healthcare governance.

With over two decades of distinguished service, Dr. Lochan has solidified his reputation as a beacon of compassionate, high-caliber clinical care at Jeevan Jyoti Hospital, an NABH-accredited multispecialty facility. His patient-friendly approach—marked by empathy, precision, and unwavering dedication—has earned him widespread acclaim among peers and patients alike. Beyond the bedside, Dr. Lochan is a dynamic force in the medical fraternity, consistently delivering incisive, constructive insights that drive systemic improvements and elevate professional standards.

Dr. Lochan’s candidacy embodies a progressive vision for the DMC: one rooted in openness, transparency, and inclusivity. “In an era of evolving healthcare challenges, our council must prioritize the voices of every doctor—from fresh graduates navigating registration hurdles to seasoned practitioners facing gruelling work schedules, security risks, and complex legal battles,” Dr. Lochan stated. “I stand for a responsive governance model that safeguards doctors’ rights, streamlines processes, and addresses core issues head-on, ensuring our fraternity thrives while serving the community with integrity.”

A firm believer in proactive, community-oriented leadership, Dr. Lochan advocates for innovative reforms that bridge regulatory gaps and amplify the medical profession’s impact. His philosophy – ‘Healing extends beyond the clinic to empowering those who heal’ -reflects a lifelong commitment to mentorship, ethical advocacy, and holistic progress. Whether championing modern tools for efficient processes or fostering dialogues on workplace safety, Dr. Lochan envisions a DMC that is agile, equitable, and forward-looking, ultimately benefiting the community through stronger, more accountable healthcare.

Dr. Lochan’s track record speaks volumes: from leading critical care during challenging times to spearheading quality initiatives, he has consistently demonstrated a blend of clinical expertise and visionary leadership. Colleagues describe him as approachable yet resolute—a progressive thinker who listens intently, acts decisively, and inspires collective action.

As polling day approaches, Dr. Lochan urges eligible voters – registered medical practitioners across NCT Delhi – to participate actively. “Together, we can transform the DMC into a model of excellence that honours our shared oath to protect and serve,” he affirmed.