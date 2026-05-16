Bhumika Shajwani Makes a Striking Red Carpet Appearance at Cannes 2026 in 91Threads on 15th May 2026 Bhumika Shajwani, UMB Mrs. India Elite 2025 (2nd Runner-Up), marked a significant moment for Indian representation at the Cannes Film Festival with her red carpet appearance on 15th May 2026, wearing a couture creation by 91Threads titled “A Modern Tale of Heritage.”

The ensemble paid homage to the heritage of Gujarat, blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design to create a powerful global fashion statement. Her appearance drew appreciation for its refined storytelling approach, positioning Indian couture within a global luxury conversation. At one of the world’s most prestigious cinematic platforms, Bhumika’s presence stood for more than style—it reflected identity, craftsmanship, and the growing global relevance of Indian luxury. Her appearance underscored how traditional artistry continues to evolve within modern fashion narratives while gaining recognition on international red carpets and cultural stages. The look was widely noted for its intricate detailing and symbolic representation of India’s textile heritage.

Sharing her thoughts, Bhumika Shajwani said, “Walking the red carpet at Cannes was more than a personal milestone—it was an opportunity to represent the richness of Indian heritage and the artistry of Gujarat on a global stage. Every thread of my ensemble carries a story of our culture, craftsmanship, and pride.” For the occasion, she wore a couture creation by 91Threads, designed to reinterpret Indian craftsmanship through a contemporary silhouette. The ensemble, brought to life through over 1,000 hours of intricate handwork, showcased exceptional detailing and precision—highlighting the skill and dedication of Indian artisans.

Deeply rooted in the textile traditions of Gujarat, the look celebrated regional craftsmanship while presenting it in a globally resonant format, reinforcing India’s growing influence in international couture and luxury fashion narratives.

