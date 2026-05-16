Hindi ZEE5 unveils the chilling trailer of ‘Hathras – 16 Days’, a compelling investigative docu-series which is streaming now on Hindi ZEE5

National, 16th May 2026: Hindi ZEE5 has unveiled the trailer of its upcoming original investigative docu-series Hathras – 16 Days, a searing exploration of one of India’s most disturbing and debated rape cases that shook the conscience of the nation. Directed by filmmaker Patrick Graham, the series follows the haunting 16-day journey after the 2020 Hathras incident, uncovering the intersections of caste, gender, institutional silence, and the relentless pursuit of truth. Through the eyes of journalist Tanushree Pandey, Hathras – 16 Days pieces together the uncomfortable realities that unfolded behind the assault of a young Dalit woman in Hathras. The series is streaming now exclusively on Hindi ZEE5.

Key Details:

Title: Hathras – 16 Days

Platform: Hindi ZEE5

Language: Hindi

Genre: Investigative Docu-Series / True Crime Documentary

Setting: Rural Uttar Pradesh

Premiere: 15th May 2026

Director: Patrick Graham

Production: A Docubay Original

Trailer Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zx8Bbh2U0sc

The trailer offers a chilling glimpse into the events that followed the assault of a young Dalit woman in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, and the nationwide outrage that ensued. What begins as a brutal crime quickly spirals into a larger examination of caste hierarchy, political power, media manipulation, and the systems that often work to suppress truth. At the heart of the narrative is journalist Tanushree Pandey’s courageous investigation, as she battles institutional roadblocks, intimidation, and public scrutiny to bring the story to national attention. Layered with first-hand testimonies, on-ground reporting, archival footage, and perspectives from journalists, activists, law enforcement officials, and policymakers, Hathras – 16 Days goes beyond retelling a tragedy, it investigates the machinery that shaped its aftermath.

Official Statements:

Kaveri Das, Business Head – Hindi ZEE5 and Chief Channel Officer – &TV, said:

“At Hindi ZEE5, we remain committed to telling stories that matter, stories that not only engage audiences, but also compel them to reflect on the realities around them. Hathras – 16 Days is not merely a recounting of a headline-making incident; it is an exploration of the existing systems and prejudices that continue to plague our society and the institutional silence. Through this docu-series, we aim to present a narrative that is both courageous and thought-provoking, while staying rooted in empathy and truth.”

Patrick Graham, Director, said:

“Hathras – 16 Days was obviously more than just another true-crime documentary. For me, it was about examining the larger forces that operate behind such incidents – the layers of caste, gender, authority, and narrative control that often determine whose truth gets heard. What drew me most was the extraordinary courage of the journalists who refused to let the story disappear, especially Tanushree Pandey, whose pursuit of answers became the emotional spine of this documentary. This is ultimately a story about voices that are too often ignored because of their position on ancient hierarchies that continue to exist in certain pockets in the society”.

Hathras – 16 Days is streaming now exclusively on Hindi ZEE5