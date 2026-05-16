From Wheelchairs to Dance Floor: Joint Replacement Patients Celebrate New Life at Ramkrishna CARE Hospitals

Raipur, May 16, 2026: Patients who once struggled to take even a few painful steps were seen dancing confidently, walking the ramp, and celebrating their renewed mobility at a unique patient interaction programme organized by renowned joint replacement surgeon Dr. Ankur Singhal, Chief Robotic Surgeon & Head – Arthroplasty Department at Ramkrishna CARE Hospitals.

The event brought together patients who had undergone knee and hip replacement surgeries to share their recovery journeys and inspire others suffering from chronic joint pain and arthritis. In an emotional celebration of restored mobility and confidence, patients danced with Dr. Singhal, participated in a fashion walk, and openly spoke about how surgery transformed their lives. Many patients shared that before treatment they were unable to walk properly, climb stairs, or perform routine activities independently due to severe pain and restricted movement.

Today, several of them are driving, swimming, cycling, travelling, and leading active lives once again. “I had almost stopped stepping out because of severe knee pain. Today, I can walk comfortably, climb stairs, and enjoy life with confidence again,” shared one of the patients during the interaction programme. The event also highlighted how joint replacement surgery is increasingly helping elderly patients regain independence and improve quality of life. Several patients above the age of 80 spoke about returning to a normal and active lifestyle after surgery.

Speaking during the programme, Dr. Ankur Singhal said that joint replacement today is not just about relieving pain, but about restoring mobility, independence, confidence, and dignity to patients. He emphasized that with timely intervention and the right medical guidance, patients can continue to live active and healthy lives even in older age. Dr. Singhal also conducted an awareness session on joint health, educating patients about preventive care, exercise, weight management, lifestyle modifications, and precautions to prevent long-term joint damage. He highlighted the crucial role of physiotherapy in recovery and introduced his rehabilitation team, which supports patients before and after surgery to help them recover faster and return to normal activity. Orthopaedic experts note that arthritis and joint disorders are increasingly being seen among younger individuals as well due to sedentary lifestyle, obesity, sports injuries, and changing work patterns. With growing awareness and advancements in technology, more patients are now opting for minimally invasive and robotic-assisted joint replacement procedures.

Dr. Singhal shared that he has successfully performed more than 10,000 joint replacement surgeries using his innovative minimal cut technique and over 1,000 robotic joint replacement procedures. He explained that robotic-assisted surgery offers greater precision, improved joint balancing, reduced tissue damage, and faster recovery for patients. He further informed that newer technologies such as partial knee replacement procedures are now providing effective relief for patients with early-stage arthritis or localized joint damage. These advanced procedures help preserve healthy portions of the knee joint, allowing patients to squat, sit comfortably on the floor, and continue performing activities that are important in daily Indian lifestyle.

Dr. Singhal said that Chhattisgarh has witnessed significant progress in healthcare infrastructure and advanced orthopaedic care, enabling patients in the state to access world-class treatment closer to home. The programme concluded with interactive physiotherapy demonstrations and celebrations by patients and medical teams, reflecting the growing confidence in advanced joint replacement care and rehabilitation services available in the region.