Kalakar Bharosa Sammelan Season-3 Ends with Renewed Push for Cultural Growth and Artist Empowerment

New Delhi, 16 May, 2026: The concluding day of the 3rd Kalakar Bharosa Sammelan (SKBS) 2026 was celebrated with grandeur and enthusiasm at Gangtok yesterday. Organised by the Sikkim Art, Culture and Heritage Development Board, the programme was graced by Chief Minister Mr Prem Singh Tamang as the Chief Guest, accompanied by the spouse of HCM Ms Krishna Kumari Rai.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister described artists as the “soul of society” and reaffirmed the State Government’s commitment towards the welfare, promotion and empowerment of artists, cultural practitioners and creative talent in Sikkim.

Welcoming artists from across Sikkim, various parts of India and neighbouring Nepal, the Chief Minister highlighted the deep cultural and emotional ties shared between Sikkim and Nepal through common language, traditions, festivals and music. He stated that artists from Nepal are always warmly welcomed in Sikkim and noted that such cultural exchanges provide valuable learning opportunities for local artists.

The Chief Minister said the Kalakar Bharosa Sammelan, launched in 2024, has evolved into an institutionalised platform dedicated to honouring artists and assuring long-term government support. He added that the programme would continue in the years ahead as part of the State Government’s vision to connect local artists with national and international platforms.

Emphasising that artists and athletes should no longer struggle financially to participate in national and international events, the Chief Minister assured that the Government remains committed to extending support to deserving talents requiring assistance.

Highlighting key initiatives undertaken in the cultural sector, the Chief Minister informed that the number of music and dance academies in the State has increased from around 10 in 2019 to nearly 60 at present. He stated that annual grants ranging from ₹3 lakh to ₹10 lakh are being extended to these institutions. He also spoke about initiatives such as Sikkim Idol and government sponsorships provided to talented youth for higher education and specialised training outside the State.

The Chief Minister further announced major incentives under programmes such as Golden Voice of Sikkim and Golden Beat of Sikkim aimed at encouraging emerging artists. He also highlighted initiatives, including the State’s film policy, promotion of traditional attire every Thursday, support for cultural festivals, and infrastructure projects such as the Swarna Jayanti Convention Hall at Namli and the upcoming cultural and sports village at Ranka.

Stating that “Humanity is the priority,” the Chief Minister reiterated the Government’s commitment towards nurturing human talent, preserving Sikkim’s rich cultural heritage, and empowering the youth through sustained support and opportunities.

Earlier, Chairperson of the Sikkim Art, Culture and Heritage Development Board, Mr Sanjay Dilpali Rai, delivered the welcome address and highlighted the significance of the Sammelan in preserving and promoting the rich artistic and cultural heritage of the State.

The programme also featured audio-visual presentations showcasing the activities and achievements of previous editions of SKBS, along with the screening of the trailer of “Sikkim In A Minute.”

On the occasion, the organising committee felicitated Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and former MLA Ms Krishna Kumari Rai in recognition of their unwavering support towards the event and the artistic community of the State. Representatives of the Association of 21 Communities of Sikkim were also honoured for their active participation and contribution towards the promotion of cultural activities in the State.

Felicitations were further extended to Mr Akshay Sachdeva, Director General of Police, Sikkim Police, along with several artists and distinguished individuals from different fields for their contributions towards society and culture.

A major highlight of the programme was the distribution of CMDG cheques under financial assistance schemes to various dance and music academies as part of the State Government’s continued support towards the promotion of arts and culture. Altogether, 70 institutions and beneficiaries, including students receiving educational assistance, were provided financial support during the event.

The programme also featured a special performance by visually impaired musician, arranger, singer and composer Mr Birman Tamang from Namchi.

Renowned actor, producer, director and social worker Mr Sonu Sood attended the concluding session of the Sammelan and addressed the gathering, appreciating the initiatives undertaken by the State Government to support and encourage artists and cultural practitioners. Senior artists associated with the celebration of the 50 years of Statehood were also felicitated during the programme.

The event witnessed the release of SKBS Magazine Edition-II, launch announcements under “Project-Cine Sikkim: A 1000 Dreams,” and the release of songs and music videos produced by local artists and academies.

Cultural performances presented by Dynamic Flickers Dance Academy, Devot Art, and several noted artists from Sikkim and neighbouring regions enthralled the audience throughout the day.