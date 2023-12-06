Best Mobile Websites and Best Mobile Apps of 2023 Named by Web Marketing Association

Boston, MA, December 06, 2023 –The Web Marketing Association is pleased to announce the winners its 12th annual international MobileWebAward competition. This award program recognizes the individual and team achievements of Web professionals all over the world who create and maintain the best mobile websites and the best mobile applications. The complete list of winners for each of the 86 industries covered can be found at www.mobile-webaward.org.

“In today’s fast-paced digital marketplace, mobile isn’t just an option, it’s imperative for consumer engagement,” said William Rice, President of the Web Marketing Association. “The MobileWebAwards are a testament to the talent and dedication of developers and marketers who excel in creating outstanding mobile experiences.”

This year’s top awards include:

Patients & Purpose won Best of Show Mobile Website for “Optune.com” which was also recognized as Best Pharmaceuticals Mobile Website. Glioblastoma (GBM) is a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer with a devastating prognosis. Optune is wearable, portable device that uses electric fields to destroy cancer cells. The goal of the website is to educates patients and care partners on Optune technology while understanding the unique cognitive challenges of those interacting with our website.

Mirum (Thailand) Co., Ltd won Best of Show Mobile Application for “Silom Edge Application” which also was recognized as Best Other Mobile Application. Silom Edge, a new mixed-use building in the heart of Bangkok’s business district, targeted young generation tenants and Start-Up entrepreneurs. Edge app is aimed to facilitate the use of smart buildings and also collect user behavior data to enhance future services and business opportunities.

Mirum (Thailand) Co., Ltd. was named Top Interactive Agency for the 2023 MobileWebAwards competition. They received 6 awards (and 40 quality points) including Best of Show Mobile Application, Best Blog Mobile Website, Best Restaurant Mobile Website, Best Telecommunication Mobile Website, Best Other Mobile Application, and Best Financial Services Mobile Website. Mirum (Thailand) is a young, passionate and multi-award winning agency located in the heart of Bangkok. Part agency, part consultancy, part technology company, the agency is built to inspire growth for ambitious brands.

A complete list of winners can be found on the award program’s Website.

The MobileWebAwards were judged on seven criteria seen as requirements for a success mobile website or mobile app. They include Creativity, Impact, Design, Content, Interactivity, Ease of use and Use of the medium. Each mobile website or mobile app entry is judged against other entries of the same format in its industry category and then against an overall standard of excellence.

The Best of Industry winners receive a statue reminiscent of a personal mobile device, it could be yesterday’s smart phone, today’s tablet, or tomorrow’s device. It is crafted of fine jet-black crystal with the iconic “W” accent in 24kt plated gold and personalized with your award information. The award is entirely hand crafted by, Society Awards, the makers and designers of other notable award programs such as the Golden Globes, Emmys, MTV VMAs, and CLIOs to name a few, and presented in its own custom gift box.

The 2023 MobileWebAwards are sponsored by the following leading organizations: PR.com, iContact, eTail and WMR.FM. The Web Marketing Association thanks these companies for their commitment to the entire online marketing community.