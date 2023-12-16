Binmile Crafts E-commerce Excellence: Listed India’s Top App Development Company by The Manifest

Claymonttec, DE, December 16, 2023 –Binmile, is pleased to announce that it has been named India’s Top Ecommerce App Development Company by The Manifest. This distinguished recognition strengthens Binmile’s position as an e-commerce industry leader, highlighting the company’s zeal to innovation and excellence. Binmile emerges as the top choice for businesses wishing to boost their online presence and prosper in the competitive digital marketplace, with a proven track record of delivering cutting-edge solutions that successfully blend technology and user experience.

The Manifest, a widely respected business website, has chosen Binmile as the leading E-commerce App Development Company due to its exceptional work in the industry. Binmile stays abreast of the latest technological trends and incorporates innovative features and solutions into its applications. This forward-thinking approach sets Binmile apart in an industry that demands continuous adaptation to technological advancements.

Amit Grover, Senior Vice President of Sales, thoroughly emphasized Binmile’s dedication to prioritizing the needs of its clients, stating, “Our ethos is not just a business strategy but a core value that defines who we are. It drives us to go the extra mile, ensuring that our clients not only achieve their immediate objectives but also thrive in the long run.” He further added, “Their success is our success, and we take immense pride in being a catalyst for their growth.”

A validation of this is a strategic collaboration, where Binmile assisted India’s leading e-commerce platform in improving platform scalability by up to 500%, efficiently handling product mapping, inventory management, order management, and others. For Binmile to truly stand out, it’s not just the honors it gets, but also the real changes it makes by thinking ahead.