BLVD Builders Now Selling Low-Maintenance Patio Homes

Castle Rock, CO, March 21, 2024 –Colorado-based BLVD Builders is now selling homesites in its new 55+ active-adult Patio Home community, Hillside at Castle Rock. The low-maintenance homes include all front, rear and exterior landscaping plus snow removal taken care of by the HOA–leaving buyers with more time to enjoy all the community amenities.

Nestled atop a hill with exclusive amenities and a lock and leave lifestyle, Hillside at Castle Rock is an intimate community of 120 low-maintenance, single-level, luxury Patio Homes within three stylish collections. The new community offers the perfect blend of serenity and convenience.

All homes have up to two-bay garages and full basements, with prices starting in the low-$600,000s. The Manor Collection floor plans range from 1,900 to 3,200 square feet; the Paired Homes Collection have floor plans that range from 2,000 to 2,500 square feet; and the floor plans in the Paired Villas Collection range from 1.955 to 3,699 square feet.

“Home buyers will appreciate this collection of stunning, low-maintenance, lock and leave homes that provide plenty of time to enjoy the charm and vibrancy of Castle Rock and the active Colorado lifestyle that active-adults seek,” says Aaron Foy, owner of BLVD Builders.

Amenities for the Hillside at Castle Rock include the exclusive Daybreak Park featuring a covered pavilion with indoor and outdoor fireplace, pickleball courts, cornhole courts, green space, sports field, and access to walking and biking trails.

The community is located just west of I-25, near Wolfensberger and Coachline Roads–close to dining, coffee shops, brew pubs, boutique shopping in downtown Castle Rock, Phillip S. Miller Park and activity center, Red Hawk Golf Club, hiking, and medical services.