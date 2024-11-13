BPE Unveils New Office and Marketing Experience Center in Noida

New Delhi, 13th November, 2024 – BPE, a prominent Indian multinational in power solutions, has inaugurated a new 14,000-square-foot office and marketing experience center in Sector 63, Noida. This state-of-the-art facility provides hands-on experience for both domestic and international clients, showcasing BPE’s comprehensive range of power and infrastructure solutions.

The new center includes advanced meeting rooms, interactive spaces like an auditorium and games room, and a rooftop lounge cafeteria, all designed to enhance client engagement with BPE’s technology in an immersive setting. As part of “BPE 2.0 – Vision 2025,” the company aims to transition its brand from solely a product provider to an end-to-end critical infrastructure solutions partner, delivering scalable, reliable power solutions that meet modern infrastructure demands. “This facility will enable us to support our System Integrators (SIs) globally and domestically, aligning them with our growth strategy for mutual success,” said Mr. Girish Chandra, Director Global – Data Center Infrastructure and Enterprise. “As an Indian multinational with an international footprint, we are excited to offer a facility that mirrors the scale and sophistication of global MNCs, supporting our global ambitions and strengthening our capabilities to serve clients around the world.”

Aligning with this vision, the Noida center will showcase BPE’s capabilities in DC architecture design and Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) optimization with a robust suite of infrastructure solutions, including isolation transformers, intelligent power distribution units (iPDUs), static transfer switches (STS), UPS and lithium battery systems, CMS and DC monitoring technologies, battery energy storage systems (BESS), and comprehensive electrical panels designed for solar projects, all tailored to meet the growing demands of modern infrastructure.