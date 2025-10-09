Red’s Home & Garden Joins SiteOne Landscape Supply

ROSWELL, Ga., October 09, 2025 — SiteOne® Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE: SITE) announced today its acquisition of Red’s Home & Garden, a wholesale distributor of nursery and hardscapes products with one location in Wilkesboro, North Carolina, about 35 miles east of Boone.

“This acquisition provides a strategic entry into North Carolina’s Appalachian market and establishes a footprint to expand all our product lines to better serve our combined customers,” said Doug Black, Chairman and CEO of SiteOne. “We’re excited to welcome the talented team and valued customers of Red’s Home & Garden to the SiteOne family.”

“SiteOne has a proven track record of success and a commitment to excellence,” said Daniel Furches, co-owner and general manager of Red’s Home and Garden. “I’m confident that joining the SiteOne family will create new opportunities for our employees and ensure that our customers continue to receive the highest level of service and support for years to come.”

This is the sixth acquisition in 2025 for SiteOne as the company continues to expand the number of markets in which it offers a full range of landscape supplies and services to landscape professionals.